Abreu going to All-Star Game — as a fan

Jose Abreu is having another good year, but he hasn't played in the All-Star Game since his rookie season in 2014. (AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. – Jose Abreu plans to attend the All-Star Game Tuesday in Miami, not as a participant as he did his rookie season in Minneapolis but as a fan with his family.

“It’s fun,” said Abreu, who has a home in Miami.

Abreu’s performance at the plate is probably All-Star worthy – he was batting .294/.342/.511 with 15 homers and 55 RBI in 81 games entering the Sox game against the Athletics Tuesday afternoon. The year he went to Minneapolis in 2014 Abreu was batting .292/.342/.630 with 25 homers and 63 RBI through 81 games. He would win American League Rookie of the Year honors and the Silver Slugger Award for first baseman and finish fourth in the MVP voting.

Abreu said he would welcome an opportunity to play in the mid-summer classic again but has “no regrets.’’

“It’s not a disappointment,’’ Abreu said through interpreter Billy Russo. “I’m realistic and I know there are a lot of players that have better stats than me. I’m glad for them to go. I did my best and I’m just working hard to help my team win games. I had the experience three years ago.’’

Abreu stalled out of the gate in the first few weeks of April but has been steady since.

“His intensity, his focus is pretty hard to miss,’’ manager Rick Renteria said.

“As much as there is intensity there is a relaxed aspect also. That’s what’s impressive to me. As he continues to grind out the season he has continued to work through as many things as he can possibly work through he wants to go out and be the best. He’s showing everybody there is no reason he can’t be the best.’’

Work ethic has been a constant for Abreu since he arrived from Cuba. That same type of dedication to his craft is being seen in Avisail Garcia, the Sox’ lone All-Star who returned to the lineup after a five-game absence because of a sore knee. Asked if Garcia is working harder this year, Abreu said, “Yes. Absolutely.’’

Especially this year he has been stronger mentally and that’s very important in this game … because it’s a very, very tough sport. We have been that way this year. We as a White Sox organization, as a teammate, love that because we all know what he’s capable of. This year finally he has showed that.’’