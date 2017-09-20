Abreu reaching select company with historic production

HOUSTON – Jose Abreu is closing in on 100 RBI, never a small feat and yet an annual occurrence for the White Sox first baseman. The significance of it doesn’t seem to be lost on him.

“Yes,’’ he answered, speaking through interpreter Billy Russo about that noteworthy number before the White Sox played the Astros Wednesday at Minute Maid Park. “But I’m not overthinking it because I know my responsibility here is just to help this team win games and help the young guys in this process. I know about it, but it’s not my priority right now.’’

It’s not just the 100 figure by itself but everything that is packaged with it that warrants a bow when sizing up Abreu’s first four seasons in the majors, all with the Sox. He hit 30 homers for the third time and will all but certainly reach 100 RBI for the fourth time.

Among his numerous milestones putting Abreu in the company of Hall of Fame royalty: He’s close to becoming third player to begin his career with four seasons of 25-plus homers and 100 RBI, joining Joe DiMaggio and Albert Pujols; and will likely be the fifth to drive in 100 runs in his first four-plus seasons, joining Al Simmons, Pujols, Ted Williams and DiMaggio.

Yoan Moncada of the White Sox hits a two-run home run in the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on September 20, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Getty Images)

Abreu went into the game batting .306 with 31 homers and 98 RBI and leading the AL in total bases. He would be the fourth Sox to lead the American League in total bases, joining Albert Belle (399 in 1998), Minnie Minoso (304 in 1954) and Shoeless Joe Jackson (293 in 1916).

Abreu’s consistency through his first four years is “something very important and special for me,’’ he said.

“And I know for my family, too, because they’re the ones who give the strength to keep moving forward and to keep doing what I like to do. And to this [Sox] organization because it has supported me in tough times and given me the opportunity to play at this level. To all the fans, because they’re always supporting us and cheering for us. It’s just special, it’s just the way you dream about how your career can be and I’m just doing it.’’

Abreu’s presence this season has helped ease fellow Cuban Yoan Moncada transition to the majors, a progression that has taken increasingly positive steps in September. Moncada pulled a Brad Peacock slider inside the right field foul pole for a two-run homer Wednesday in the Astros’ 4-3 win for his seventh of the year and his 17th hit in his last 38 at-bats.

Moncada’s improved handling of offspeed pitches has played a role in the recent surge which also coincided with Abreu’s suggestion the 22-year-old switch to lighter bats. Abreu has gone to lighter bats in the second half of the season and believing it might work for Moncada, he ordered him new ones.

“These new bats have better balance with the weight and are a little shorter than the other ones,’’ Abreu said. “I just did it thinking of him taking advantage of his power, his hands and to feel more freedom in his swing.

“I’m just happy for him because I knew he had the talent. I never had a doubt about it. It was just a matter for him to get to know this process and the league and for him to use the proper tools to take advantage. We are just seeing what he’s capable of doing and it’s a good sign for him building for next season.’’

Moncada’s hit was the Sox only one through seven innings, and James Shields gave up three runs over 5 2/3 innings. In a sloppy Astros’ seventh, Adam Engel and Tim Anderson failed to finish tough but makeable plays and catcher Omar Narvaez made a two-base throwing error through Abreu, producing the Astros’ fourth run.

Tim Anderson extended his hitting streak to 11 with a single off pitcher Luke Gregerson, stole second and scored on Yolmer Sanchez’ double in the eighth inning to make it 4-3.

On a night when the Sox were held to four hits, Abreu went 0-for-4.