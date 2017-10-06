Abreu steps up as White Sox halt three-game losing streak

CLEVELAND – It wasn’t exactly Kirk Gibson playing the hero on one leg in the World Series, but there was something to be said for Jose Abreu knowing his place and refusing to take a day off Saturday.

A day after he got drilled by an Andrew Miller pitch precariously close to his left kneecap and needing to be helped off the field by manager Rick Renteria and trainer Herm Schneider, Abreu told Renteria “I’m playing” Saturday and was back on the field at first base trying to help the White Sox put the brakes on their worst tailspin of the season.

Abreu said he was sore but that he had to play.

“The guys like me that have like a second responsibility on our shoulders [as leaders], just [have] to step up,’’ Abreu said through interpreter Billy Russo.

Jose Abreu hits an RBI-single off Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin in the first inning. (AP)

“You have to find a way just to grind. To find a spotlight you can follow and get out of here.’’

The Sox had lost eight of their last nine, were 1-6 on the current road trip and owning the worst record in the American League. It was no time to rest.

“I have to show up for the guys and for my team.”

Abreu brought his bat, too, collecting two hard-hit singles and double in his first three at-bats, his first single against struggling Indians right-hander Josh Tomlin (3-8, 5.73) in the Sox’ three-run first that set the table for a 5-3 victory.

Matt Davidson drove in the other two in the first with a bases loaded single, and Melky Cabrera drove in a run with single in the second. Kevan Smith knocked in the Sox’ fifth run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

The Sox had 11 hits in the first five innings but were denied scoring more than four runs because of five outs on the bases, including four at second (Abreu), third (Todd Frazier, Avisail Garcia) or home Melky Cabrera) on aggressive, if not unwise, attempts at advancing an extra 90 feet. In the eighth, Sanchez was doubled off third on the Sox’ latest failed squeeze-bunt attempt, this one by Leary Garcia.

Despite all myriad giveaways on the bases, the Sox held on to halt a three-game losing skid. They out-hit the Indians 14-5. Abreu and Cabrera had three hits each and Avisail Garcia, Tim Anderson and Sanchez had two each.

Left-hander David Holmberg (1-0), making his third start following eight relief appearances, went more than four innings for the first time, giving up a two-run homer to Edwin Encarnacion and leaving with only a 4-2 lead after five innings even though the Sox were out-hitting the Indians 11-3.

Renteria went to Chris Beck in the sixth, but only to retire Francisco Lindor leading off. He then called on left-hander Dan Jennings to face the left-handed hitting Brantley, who flied out, and the switch-hitting Carlos Santana, who homered to make it 4-3.

Renteria made another move, going to his third pitcher of the inning, right-hander Anthony Swarzak, who gave up a double that caromed off the 19-foot wall in left center but did not score.

Swarzak pitched a scoreless seventh and Renteria went to closer David Robertson for a two-inning save, his 10th, after Smith’s sacrifice fly against Bryan Shaw scored pinch runner Alen Hanson to make it 5-3.

Robertson struck out four and did not allow a hit.