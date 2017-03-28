Adam Gase: ‘I just don’t get all the hatred towards’ Jay Cutler

PHOENIX — Jay Cutler doesn’t have a team, much less a starting job, but his former Bears offensive coordinator believes he deserves both.

“I guess I just don’t get it,” Dolphins head coach Adam Gase said Tuesday. “I think he has a lot to offer a team. I think he’s a starting quarterback in the NFL”

There is a sense among some at the league’s annual owners’ meeting that Cutler has thrown his last pass in the NFL.

Only a few teams need a clear-cut starter — the Browns, Texans, 49ers and perhaps the Broncos. The Jets were considered a Cutler landing spot but signed Josh McCown instead. If Cutler wanted to play next season, he might be better served waiting until after the NFL draft to pick a team. If there’s no good fit, Cutler could consider retirement.

Jay Cutler finished the season on IR. (AP)

He’s recovering from right labrum surgery after being cut by the Bears without passing a physical.

Gase, who spent one year as the Bears’ offensive coordinator, coached Cutler to perhaps his best season in 2015 to earn the head coaching gig.

“My experience with him was very good,” Gase said. “I guess I just don’t get all the hatred towards him.

“I see a guy that worked hard and did everything he could to try to help the team win, sacrificed his body. To me he was an athletic quarterback that could throw the ball. and when you got to third down, you could call the worst play possible and he was going to get you a conversion. He made a lot of the things we did look really good.”

Still, though, the Dolphins did not discuss acquiring Cutler, Gase said. Ryan Tannehill is their starter and Matt Moore their backup.

Cutler could opt to be a backup, but Gase didn’t see that happening unless the 33-year-old truly embraced the role. In 11 seasons — three with the Broncos and eight with the Bears — Cutler has never once come off the bench to play.

“I think it’s not as easy as people would think it’d be, when you’ve been a starter your entire career and all of a sudden be like, ‘OK, I’m just going to be a backup,’” Gase said. “It’s just going to have to be something, if that’s a role that, in his mind, that’s what he wanted to do, he’d probably be good. But if that’s not where his mind’s at, I wouldn’t see him plugging into it.”

If Cutler is worried about it, he’s doing so from afar. On Instagram, Kristin Cavallari has been posting pictures of the couple vacationing in Mexico — including one of Cutler’s presumably bare backside as he stares out at the water.