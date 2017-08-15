Adam Gase says Jay Cutler will make Dolphins debut Thursday vs. Ravens

Jay Cutler will make his Miami Dolphins debut on Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens, coach Adam Gase said Tuesday.

This will be the Dolphins’ second preseason game and Gase didn’t say how many snaps Cutler is expected to take.

The Dolphins signed the former Bears quarterback on Aug. 7 after losing Ryan Tannehill to a torn left ACL.

Cutler, 34, has impressed the Dolphins by quickly picking up on Gase’s offense. Gase was his former offensive coordinator with the Bears, and Cutler had one of his best seasons working under Gase in 2015, passing for 3,659 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

“Just being behind some of these guys and missing most of training camp, missing OTAs, I think it’s important for me to get some valuable reps out there, feel good and get some positive stuff on tape with some of these guys,” Cutler said Sunday.

Gase is eager for the Dolphins to rally around Cutler.

“Players want the same guy every day,” Gase said. “When you know what you’re going to get day-in and day-out it just helps the rest of those guys around him. They know what they’re getting and they know if we’re in the right spot, we’re going to get the going to get the ball … That consistency day-in and day-out is the key to everything.”