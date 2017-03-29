Addison Russell (back) expects to play Thursday, be ready Sunday

MESA, Ariz. — Shortstop Addison Russell (back soreness) moved his targeted return to the lineup back another day, to Thursday.

But he said the level of fitness in his back had gone from 95 percent Tuesday to “about 100 percent” Wednesday and said, “I’m pretty confident making that Opening Day lineup.”

Neither manager Joe Maddon nor Russell – who has taken batting practice the last two days – said it’s critical for him to play both of the remaining exhibition games to prove he’s ready for Sunday’s opener.

Addison Russell

“I’d love to get him in two games if he’s up to it, and if he can he will,” Maddon said.

Russell said the key is not pushing it now, especially considering the long season awaits.

“I’m not feeling anything when I breathe. I’m not feeling anything when I sit down, twist, turn or whatever,” he said. “Pretty much the pain has gone away. It’s just about getting those reps in the game now and making sure I ease my way into the games and not just pound away, pound away, pound away.”

Lackey pitches, drinks beer

John Lackey pitched two scoreless innings before getting clobbered in the next two during the Cubs’ 15-11 win over the Athletics in their Cactus League finale. Then he casually noted his good health heading north and had a postgame beer.

“I feel like I was ready a week ago,” he said. “Today I was just throwing some pitches and getting out of here healthy.”

Schwarbombing

Leadoff man Kyle Schwarber led off the first inning with a homer to straightaway right field and then in the fourth drove a two-run shot down the right field line, well past the bullpen.

Power streaks

When catcher Willson Contreras launched a homer to right field in the third, it marked his third home run in four at-bats – second to the opposite field.

Albert Almora Jr.’s grand slam in the first was his third home run in as many games for the center fielder.

For the record

With another 15,000-plus crowd in their Cactus League finale Wednesday, the Cubs broke their own major league single-season spring attendance records (set last year) both for total number (226,933) and season average (15,129).

They also drew another 24,966 at Sloan Park for a pair of exhibitions against WBC teams Italy and Japan.

On deck

The Cubs play exhibitions in Houston at 7:10 p.m. Thursday (Brett Anderson vs. Lance McCullers Jr., Ch. 9) and 1:10 p.m. Friday (Kyle Hendricks vs. Joe Musgrove, CSN) before opening the season Sunday in St. Louis.