Addison Russell, big bopper? It sounds like a good plan to him

MESA, Ariz. — Addison Russell batted in the cleanup spot Thursday in the Cubs’ 6-2 defeat against the Reds in Goodyear.

Sure, it was only a spring training game. And a split-squad one at that. Oh, and the only reason Russell was in the four hole was that No. 3 hitter Anthony Rizzo was a late scratch due to tightness in his back, bumping up Ben Zobrist and Russell one spot each.

But did we mention Russell batted cleanup? He did, and he’s game for doing it again any old time.

Are you listening, Joe Maddon?

Addison Russell, shown here after hitting a home run Monday against the White Sox, did it again Tuesday against the Angels.

“I think if Joe thinks it’s a good idea, I think he might try me there a little bit,” Russell said.

The funny thing is, Russell said that on Wednesday. Then it came to be one day later. Coincidence?

Well, yes, obviously. But still.

“I’m more than happy to sink into that four-hole spot,” he said. “It’s definitely cool batting after Rizz, and Rizz after (Kris Bryant). To be in that top four is just pretty cool.”

Let’s just say it’s unlikely Russell will get to experience that often this season. With Kyle Schwarber expected to be the primary leadoff hitter and Bryant, Rizzo and Zobrist typically following, it’s a matter of simple math. Any way you slice it, those four guys add up to, well, four guys.

They’re all pretty good at their jobs, too.

But Russell is a player on the rise, in every conceivable way. Remember, he started his career batting ninth — after the pitcher. Last season, his second as a big leaguer, he batted fifth more often than anywhere else in the lineup. That was when the Cubs were without Schwarber, but Russell has a chance to be the team’s everyday No. 5 hitter in 2017. That wouldn’t be so bad at all.

“The five hole is cool, too,” he said.

It’s a spot where he can do a lot of damage. Russell stands an excellent chance to improve on last season’s home run total of 21. Anyone who watched him round back into form midway through the NLCS would agree with that. Folks here who saw Russell bomb monster home runs Monday and Tuesday were shaking their heads at the distance.

“My goodness,” Maddon said about those long balls. “That doesn’t surprise anybody that that’s what he has turned out to be. I think as he gains more at-bats, more experience and understands counts and pitches better, the frequency of that power is going to show up more often.”

Bryant, who led the Cubs in homers with 39 last season, believes Russell “easily” could join Rizzo (32) and him in the 30s club.

“He’s still 23,” Bryant said. “He’s still getting those man muscles, kind of like me.”

Russell has a serious to-do list for this spring and the season to come. Becoming a better base-runner is at the top of it. Becoming more of a true big bopper is on there, too. It’s all part of his plan to ascend the level of mega-stardom where the likes of Bryant and Rizzo operate.

“I have a skill set,” he said, “and I’m just trying to perfect it. Like the big guys who hit 30 home runs, they’ve got power and they work really, really hard, too. I believe that maybe one day I can be there, too. It’s just a progression. It’s just progression to me. We’re getting there.”

Toward the top four of the lineup? You might not want to put it past him.

“Really, the sky’s the limit with him,” Maddon said. “With good health, there’s no telling what he can do.”

