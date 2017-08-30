Addison Russell suffers setback, returns from Iowa rehab assignment

Cubs shortstop Addison Russell was scratched from his second scheduled game during a minor-league rehab assignment Wednesday because of soreness in the right foot that has had him on the disabled list for the last month.

Russell, who was diagnosed with plantar fasciitis, was to return to Chicago to be examined by team doctors.

It was not immediately clear how far the latest symptoms would set back his timeline for a return.

The 2016 All-Star, who went 1-for-3 with a double Monday in his first rehab game for Class AAA Iowa, had been expected to return from the DL within the next week.