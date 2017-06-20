Adidas unveils new NHL jerseys, including tweaked Hawks design

The new jerseys for the expansion Vegas Golden Knights. (via @GoldenKnights)

Adidas didn’t mess with a classic. At least, not too much.

The NHL’s new jersey manufacturer unveiled next season’s uniforms, and the Blackhawks home reds and road whites look pretty much the same as they have for years, with a slightly different white collar than the Reebok version. While some of the jerseys got minor tweaks, such as changes in stripes or piping, some were slightly more dramatic, including the Colorado Avalanche, the Minnesota Wild, the Nashville Predators, and the New Jersey Devils. The new Vegas Golden Knights home jersey is gray, with black, gold and red accents on the sleeves.

Adidas said the jerseys are lighter, cooler and stronger than previous ones.

Here’s a glimpse of the new Hawks jerseys:

It’s always sweater weather in Chicago… Preserving the traditional identity while getting a technological upgrade. #FormTheFuture pic.twitter.com/kCDdLpzdW8 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) June 21, 2017

And here are the old Reebok jerseys: