Adrian Peterson a free agent after 10 years with Vikings

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS — Adrian Peterson, Minnesota’s all-time leading rusher, will be an unrestricted free agent when the market opens next week.

As expected, the Vikings declined to exercise their option for next season on Peterson’s contract. Peterson was scheduled to make $18 million in 2017, what would have been an unwieldly hit to their salary cap.

General manager Rick Spielman says the team will “continue to have conversations” with Peterson’s representatives about the potential of re-signing the soon-to-be 32-year-old Peterson. He has played 10 seasons with the Vikings, who drafted him seventh overall out of Oklahoma in 2007.

He is coming off a meniscus tear in his right knee that limited him to 72 yards on 37 carries over parts of three games.

FILE - In this Sept. 18, 2016, file photo, Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson carries the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers in Minneapolis. The Vikings on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. have declined to exercise their option for next season on Petersons contract. This makes the franchises all-time leading rusher an unrestricted free agent when the market opens next week. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File)

