After 17 seasons, USHL’s Steel capture first Clark Cup championship

The Steel captured their first Clark Cup championship in franchise history with a 2-1 overtime victory in Game 5 of the USHL finals last week. (Photo by Ryan Thompson/Chicago Steel)

When Larry Robbins took over ownership of the USHL’s Chicago Steel in 2015, he sent an organization-wide email making his intentions clear.

“We’re going to relentlessly pursue championships,” Robbins wrote at the time.

Two years later, Robbins got his wish. The Steel captured the 17-year-old franchise’s first championship last week with a 2-1 overtime victory over the Sioux City Musketeers in the fifth and deciding game of the Clark Cup Finals.

Forward Tyler Gratton scored 11:30 into overtime to cap a season when the Steel established franchise records with 38 victories and 81 points.

“Being part of that first group to win a championship for a franchise is really special,” said alternate captain Jack Badini, who will play at Harvard this fall. “We’re like a family and it will be like that the rest of our lives.”

Steel coach Dan Muse has difficulty putting the championship moment into words. But after the Steel finished last year with five straight victories and won their first 10 games this season, Muse knew he had a special group.

Muse saw his team play through the regular season’s rigors before the Steel progressed through their first postseason berth in nine years. And when the Steel reached Game 5, Muse understood the moment Robbins had written about might finally be a reality.

“It’s a process,” Muse said. “That’s what makes a good team great is (that) they don’t need a big moment, they don’t need a changing moment. They’re consistently getting better and growing as the year goes on.”

From the bench, Muse watched as Gratton fired a shot that snuck under the crossbar for the game-winning goal. It set off an on-ice celebration that reached the seats where Robbins, Steel general manager Ryan Bennett and team president Dan Lehv sat. After two years of changing the franchise’s culture, everything came together in one moment.

“It was a special moment to win it as we did,” Lehv said. “You can’t write a better script. It was on the road, in overtime in a deciding Game 5. It’s a night we’re all going to remember for a very long time.”

Badini, a native of Old Greenwich, Conn., won’t soon forget the moment. As he prepares to move onto Harvard, he will remember this season as the one when the Steel came together as a team to play the deepest into the spring of any of Chicago’s hockey franchises.

While the Steel aren’t on the same level as the Blackhawks – or even the AHL’s Wolves – Lehv believes the city’s hockey landscape is big enough to support all three organizations. The Steel drew more than 2,000 fans at both of the Clark Cup Final games at the Fox Valley Ice Arena in Geneva hosted and Lehv hopes the championship season adds to the momentum that grew throughout the championship season.

But for Muse, nothing changes.

“If you have guys that are getting better consistently and if we do a really good job of that, winning is going to be a product of having that right environment and having those right people in place,” Muse said. “But for us, the expectation is the same.”

Follow me on Twitter @JeffArnold_.