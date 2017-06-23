After a crazy three days in Chicago sports, little seems the same

Sometimes the aftershocks are worse than the earthquake, which is why it’s always a good idea to get outside and away from things that can fall on you. Yet, despite having taken that advice, there you are, dutiful Chicago Sports Fan, at the bottom of a yawning crack in the ground.

If there has been a crazier three-day span in Chicago sports history, I can’t remember it.

On Wednesday, Blackhawks star Marian Hossa announced that he would miss next season because of a skin disorder. There was immediate speculation that the future Hall of Famer’s career might be over. Whoa, right?

On Thursday morning, the Cubs announced they were demoting golden child Kyle Schwarber to Class AAA Iowa, a move almost as shocking as it was necessary.

The Blackhawks made a mistake in trading defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

On Thursday night, the Bulls traded three-time All-Star Jimmy Butler to Minnesota for three young players in a deal that broke the sound barrier for criticism. That the Bulls reunited him with former coach Tom Thibodeau, AKA Their Sworn Enemy, only added to the drama.

On Friday, the Hawks, apparently feeling that enough wasn’t enough, traded two of their best players, Niklas Hjalmarsson and Artemi Panarin, in separate deals and acquired a former fan favorite, Brandon Saad.

What other shocker do you want to throw at us, life? That Dick Butkus’ leisurewear of choice is a teddy?

After all the earth shaking was done, Chicago finally pleaded permanent insanity. It was all too much. The Butler trade upset many fans, but when Hawks general manager Stan Bowman started moving product like a salesman with a quota to meet, Twitter waved a white flag. Sobbing emojis seemed to think life wasn’t worth living anymore.

Is it fair to say that Chicago sports fans don’t like change? Probably, but you can’t blame them for their apoplexy this time. Some change was necessary (Butler and Schwarber), some wasn’t (Hjalmarsson) and some was just unfortunate (Hossa).

Both the Bulls and the Hawks got younger – the Bulls possibly for the long-term good and the Hawks at the expense of Hjalmarsson, one of the best defensemen in the NFL. The first move made sense for a team going nowhere. The second was a head scratcher for a team that lacks good defenders.

As Chicago continues to rage over whether the Bulls did well in trading Butler or got epically played by the Timberwolves, let’s try to find some common ground. They were nowhere close to competing with LeBron James in the Eastern Conference. Binoculars wouldn’t have helped them see the Cavaliers, and as far as the Warriors, the Hubble Space Telescope might have been necessary.

There was little hope that they would ever reach that level with Butler and salary cap barriers. They would be good enough but not good enough to be a contender.

Now, take a deep breath, Bulls fans. Here comes the hard part. The belief part. The team is asking you to get on board with a point guard coming off a rookie year in which he averaged 3.8 points; a two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion who is coming off major knee surgery; and a wiry 7-footer known for his outside shooting and his aversion to defense.

What says “Get out of our way, LeBron!’’ more than that?

The idea is to win a championship. We can argue about what the Bulls received in return for one of the NBA’s top players, but their intentions were dead on. They weren’t going to win a title with Butler, and a title is the only goal they should have. So now they have youngsters Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine and seventh overall pick Lauri Markennen. It’s only a start. Oh, and Markennen might turn out to be a star.

For Bulls fans, there is no getting past this truth: You are stuck with execs John Paxson and Gar Forman doing the team’s rebuild. And that should frighten the bejabbers out of you because their record of success could fit inside a holy card.

Half of what the Hawks did Friday was good. Everybody loved Panarin’s smile and offensive game, but Saad offers so much more as a total hockey player. Sad to see you go, Bread Man, but the Hawks actually get better with Saad.

The Hawks were going to have to pay Hjalmarsson big money when his contract was up in two years, money they won’t have. But the Hawks aren’t rebuilding; they’re reloading. The idea is to win championships now. This deal does nothing to help them get better on the back end.

Crazy upon crazy.

Add to it the news that Hossa’s career could be over and that Schwarber, one of the heroes of the past two postseasons for the Cubs, is headed to the minors, and you have a truly wild ride. Somewhere in the middle of it all, Butler’s trainer tweeted that Forman was a liar. A trainer! Looking back on it, this is when I should have realized that insanity was upon us, that some sort of cosmic nuttiness had taken over. But I didn’t pay close enough attention.

The Hawks came calling the next day, and the earth shook some more. Of course it did.