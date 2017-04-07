After another loss, Cubs players ‘absolutely’ welcome help via trades

Chris Archer beat the Cubs and then talked about being a part of the World Series champs.

But not those World Series champs.

“Rumors are just rumors,” said Archer, the one-time Cubs prospect, after pitching six powerful innings Tuesday to help the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Cubs 6-5 in the opener of a two-game series.

“My main focus is winning a World Series with the team I’m on,” he said, “and I think we have a really good team. I think we can do something special here. So when I read those [rumors], I don’t really pay attention to it.”

Chris Archer pitched showed off an upper-90s fastball and low-90s slider in six powerful innings to beat the Cubs Tuesday.

Besides, the Rays may not be as quick to trade their controllable young ace the way they’ve played lately. They’ve won three of their last four and 15 of 25 to look a lot more like a playoff team in the tougher American League East than the Cubs have looked in the weak NL Central all year.

And the Cubs never were sure they’d have the means to compete at the deep end of the Archer-Sonny Gray pitching market this summer, even before their tepid play this season started to dampen their enthusiasm to go all in.

“I do think how this team plays makes a difference in terms of how aggressive you’re going to be at the deadline,” general manager Jed Hoyer said one day before the Cubs started their current 1-3 skid.

The Cubs were sunk Tuesday by a five-run fourth inning that included a basket-shot two-run homer, a show-bunt/slap-shot RBI single by Archer and a two-run double off starter Jon Lester that rolled into right field.

But the bigger reality is their losing record 83 games into the season and a 3½-game deficit to the first-place Brewers in the division that matches their biggest of the season.

Controllable young pitching? Sure.

But these guys could use some help for this season, for this month. And they’re waiting for the reinforcements with open arms.

“Yeah, absolutely,” said Kris Bryant, whose infield single to the shortstop hole drove in a run in the fifth. “That would be a good thing.”

A leadoff hitter? A catcher? A pitcher?

Last year, the Cubs made a hard push and spent big to land 100-mph closer Aroldis Chapman from the Yankees.

“That worked out,” Bryant said. “Anytime they make a trade it seems to work out for us.”

With five games left before the four-day All-Star break, the Cubs will return to play July 14 in Baltimore for 11 of 16 games on the road, with just two weeks until the trading deadline.

“You can always use a boost. That’s always a positive in the clubhouse,” Lester said of embracing help before the deadline. “Obviously, you never want to see some of your own guys go the other way. But anytime that the front office believes, `Hey, this piece will help us get over the hump,’ that’s always a boost to the clubhouse.”

Lester also believes a reset at the break could make a difference heading into the second half, he said. And he sees last year’s ERA champ, Kyle Hendricks, making a difference when he returns from the DL just after the break.

More difficult to put into words is what went wrong across the board since largely the same team won the World Series.

“You look around in that clubhouse and you can point in any different direction and say, really, we haven’t gotten hot,” Lester said. “We haven’t gotten going; we do two or three or four games in a row and then it’s kind of like we go the other way for two or three or four games.

“I feel like it’s time to be paid up on that. It’s time to get some guys hot; it’s time to get some guys on the mound that just roll. We haven’t had that.”

Maybe it’ll have to come in a trade.

“Like I said last year when we were rolling, `If we don’t make a move we feel good about ourselves; if we make a move we still feel good about ourselves,’ “ Lester said.

“But to answer your question, yeah, there’s always room for improvement.”

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com