Red Sox defeat White Sox on Moreland homer in 11th

BOSTON — Chris Sale saw enough of Carlos Rodon’s first two seasons to know there might be a big future awaiting his fellow left-hander and former teammate.

“I mean, he could be as good as anybody,’’ Sale said. “He’s got a sturdy frame, which, for longevity is really good. I’ve seen him throw 100 mph. I’ve seen him throw sliders at 90 or 91 with really good depth. It’s just about finding it yourself, too. Once it all clicks for him, it’s going to be really fun to watch.’’

Until the White Sox’ 3-2 loss in 11 innings to Sale’s Red Sox on Mitch Moreland’s walk-off homer against Aaron Bummer, it hadn’t really clicked but twice in Rodon’s first six starts of his season, which was delayed until June 28 because of a sore upper left biceps. Rodon went in with a 1-4 record and 5.23 ERA, but he his sometimes fleeting command was superb in best start yet with an 11-strikeout, no-walk performance over a season-high 7 2/3 innings.

It was the fourth time Rodon struck out a career-high 11 and the longest outing of his career without a walk.

Chicago White Sox's Carlos Rodon pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Boston, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017.

Rodon worked around four singles in the fifth inning, surviving with one run scored by getting a bases-loaded forceout at home and a strikeout on a big slider away from Andrew Benintendi. After Eduardo Nunez — perked up perhaps because because a locked-in Rodon let out a primal scream after striking him out the previous time up — homered over the Green Monster, Rodon retired the last eight batters he faced before exiting with one out in the eighth.

Nicky Delmonico, who hit a three-run homer in his third career game here Thursday, doubled off the Green Monster in left to score two runs against lefty Eduardo Rodriguez in the fourth. Delmonico had three hits but was picked off second with one out in the 11th by catcher Christian Vazquez.

The Sox, losers in 20 of their previous 24 games and owning the third-worst record in baseball, had a good chance to break the tie in the ninth when Yoan Moncada and Delmonico singled to open the inning and were bunted to second and third by Adam Engel, but Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel struck out Yolmer Sanchez and Tim Anderson.

Moncada also singled in the sixth, giving him his first multihit game. The top prospect in baseball, he was acquired in the December trade for Sale that kicked off the White Sox rebuild. While Moncada said he hasn’t paid attention to what the Red Sox are doing, Sale, who is not pitching in the series because a Wednesday rainout pushed him back a day, is keeping closer tabs on the White Sox.

“They know the direction they are going in,” Sale said. “They could be pretty darn good here in a few years. I’ve said it before, I think with [manager] Ricky [Renteria] leading the way, he’s got a great presence over there. Obviously talking with a few of the guys stuff like that, they said he’s really set a tone over there. It’s good to see. It’s good to hear about.”

NOTES: Right fielder Avisail Garcia (sprained right thumb) took live batting practice and might not need a rehab stint, manager Rick Renteria said.

*Renteria was hopeful that third baseman Matt Davidson (right wrist) will be available to play Saturday.

*Third base coach Nick Capra, sidelined since the All-Star break after having surgery to fix a herniated disc, will return to the field next week. Dominican Academy Supervisor Ever Magallanes has been filling in for Capra.