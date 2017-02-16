After further review, Bulls nip Celtics on Butler’s free throws

Jimmy Butler passes over Kelly Olynyk and Jae Crowder of the Boston Celtics during the Bulls' 104-103 win at the United Center. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

All Jimmy Butler was looking for was a clean look.

After turning the ball over with the Bulls trailing the Celtics by a point in the closing minutes Thursday night, Butler wanted was a shot both to win the game and at redemption.

Fred Hoiberg’s strategy was simple. Get the ball to Jimmy.

Butler took possession and carefully bided his time as the final seconds ticked away. His jump shot floated through the air, grazed the rim and fell short.

The final horn sounded and it appeared that the Bulls had allowed another opportunity against one of the Eastern Conference’s elite to somehow slip through their fingers.

But as the Celtics celebrated, game officials walked indicated Boston’s Marcus Smart had grazed Butler’s elbow on the game-winning shot attempt. A video review ensued.

Suddenly, the second chance Butler hoped for turned into a third. Two Butler free throws with 0.9 seconds remaining and a missed jumper by the Al Horford on the opposite end of the floor and the Bulls exhaled, having survived a 104-103 thriller at the United Center.

Despite a postgame expletive-filled complaint by Boston’s Isaiah Thomas, who claimed the call cost the Celtics the game, Butler stood firm.

“A foul’s a foul. He hit my elbow,” said Butler, who scored 29 points in the victory to go along with 19 by Bobby Portis. “I don’t care what nobody says. I think I make (the shot) if he doesn’t alter it like that.”

Regardless of how it happened, the Bulls endured and followed up a three-game losing streak with meaningful victories over the Raptors and Celtics. Thursday’s win gave the Bulls a 6-1 record this season against the Cavaliers, Celtics and Raptors and moved them to within a game of .500 heading into the week-long All-Star break.

But perhaps more importantly, a team that has endured a season’s worth of ups and downs, finger-pointing and in-fighting over the course of 57 games found a way to come together when it mattered most.

Despite playing for the third straight game without guard Dwyane Wade, Butler took on a starring role and got enough help from his supporting cast to give the Bulls a much-needed shot in the arm at a time when the Bulls needed it most.

“It’s just a great win – two good ones heading into the break,” Hoiberg said. “We just have to make sure we come back strong. We go into the break strong and come out of it.”

For all of the drama that has taken place, this week’s dramatic turnaround may have provided the perfect remedy for a team still hampered by injuries. Victories over the Raptors and Celtics provided further evidence that the Bulls can indeed compete with the NBA’s top-tier teams.

But what’s yet to be seen is how the Bulls respond over the regular season’s final 25 games. As it stands now, the Bulls are clinging for their playoff lives and the Eastern Conference’s No. 7 seed despite their 28-29 record.

But as many big wins as the Bulls have notched thus far, overcoming the inconsistency that kept the Bulls hovering around and under the .500 mark will need to addressed if the Bulls hope to leave the drama in the rear-view mirror.

Thursday’s last-second win – controversial or otherwise – was a step in the right direction. But it wasn’t the final one that needs to be taken.

It’s big – all wins are,” Butler said. “But we can’t be satisfied. We can’t settle right now. We’ve got to start winning these games, get over .500 and keep looking forward.”

Follow me on Twitter @JeffArnold_.