After MVP campaign, Agostino leads Wolves into Calder Cup chase

Wolves left winger Kenny Agostino isn’t one to get wrapped up in individual achievement, even when it involves being named the American Hockey League’s Most Valuable Player.

Agostino was recognized as the league’s top performer after leading the AHL with 83 points (24 goals, 59 assists). He becomes the fourth Wolves player – and first since 2008 – to earn the Sollenberger Trophy.

But rather than dwell on his part in helping lead the Wolves back to the Calder Cup playoffs and a Central Division title, Agostino prefers to focus on the work that remains yet to be done.

The Wolves open their first-round, best-of-five series on the road against the Charlotte Checkers on Thursday night. The series shifts back to Allstate Arena beginning Sunday.

Although the Checkers finished fourth in the Central Division, Agostino needs only to look as far as the NHL playoffs to know nothing from here on out is guaranteed.

“Every team in the playoffs has the same goal – that’s to be the last team standing,” Agostino said Wednesday. “As great as we were during the regular season, those numbers really don’t mean anything. However, our play and our mindset doesn’t change. We’re going to approach Game 1 the way we’ve approached all season.”

Agostino’s contributions helped pace the Wolves to a 101-point regular season, but the former Yale standout had plenty around him. Agostino and center Wade Megan swept the AHL’s scoring honors as Megan led the league with 33 goals and paced the Wolves, who tied for third in the league with 251 goals scored.

The Wolves thrived all season on balanced scoring lines that sparked the Wolves’ division title run despite shuffling players between Chicago and the Wolves’ NHL parent club in St. Louis. The fact the Wolves won as much as they did despite the constant roster movement demonstrates, Agostino said, the work ethic that first-year coach Craig Berube installed in his team a season after the Wolves failed to make the postseason.

“I think we all realized early on that (Berube) expects us and demands us to play a certain way,” said Agostino, who played in seven games this season with the Blues. “He demands you to play the right way – it doesn’t matter who you are. If you’re not working hard night in and night out, he’s going to get on you or you’re going to get your ice time limited. I think we really fed off of that and thrived off of that.”

Now that the regular season is finished, Agostino believes the Wolves have another gear left in them. And like with the individual numbers he piled up in 65 AHL games this season, Agostino insists he and and his teammates are ready to leave the accomplishments of the regular season behind and keep their focus locked in on capturing the Wolves’ third Calder Cup championship and first since 2008.

“The competitiveness in our group is so special,” Agostino said. “I think we’re even hungrier now. You can sense it in practice. Everyone is a little more dialed in and more focused. It’s really encouraging.”

