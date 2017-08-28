After simulated game Jon Lester could be near return from lat injury

Opening Day starter Jon Lester fared well Monday in a 47-pitch simulated game in his biggest step yet toward returning from lat tightness and shoulder fatigue.

Barring unforeseen issues when he’s evaluated again Tuesday, Lester would next throw Wednesday in a typical between-starts side session, after which a timeline for a return could be laid out.

“I thought he looked good. It looked like the ball was coming out well,” general manager Jed Hoyer said. “It looked like he had no restrictions. It looked like he was competing.

“He seemed happy with the results. But a lot of it is how he feels [Tuesday] and the next day to judge it.”

Hoyer said he wasn’t sure if Lester would make a minor-league rehab start or two. He has been on the DL since Aug. 18.

Bosio takes family leave

Pitching coach Chris Bosio left the team to return home to California after his father died overnight Sunday.

The team has set no timetable for his return.

Bullpen coach Lester Strode takes over Bosio’s duties in the meantime, with Henry Blanco taking over the bullpen role.

Injury updates

Catcher Willson Contreras (hamstring) looked sharp batting against Lester during the simulated game, and he finished off an aggressive, vigorous week of rehab work over the weekend.

But the club cautions expecting too much too fast, just three weeks into a process that was estimated to require four to six weeks.

“That’s still going to be a little bit away, just based on biology, regardless of how good he feels,” manager Joe Maddon said.

Much closer to returns were shortstop Addison Russell (foot) and reliever Justin Grimm (finger), both of whom started rehab assignments with Class AAA Iowa on Tuesday.

Russell went 1-for-3 with a double and strikeout, and he played four innings in the field. Grimm was expected to pitch one inning.

Both could be activated soon after rosters expand Friday.

La Stella stays in lineup

For the third straight game and fourth time in six days infielder Tommy La Stella found himself in an unusual place Tuesday: the Cubs’ starting lineup.

He has made 13 other starts all season for the Cubs.

“It’s just hard to walk away from his bat right now,” said Maddon of the second baseman coming off a road trip in which he went 6-for-13 (.462) with three of his five homers this season, a walk and eight RBIs.

“We’re working for a player of the week, or maybe player of the month [award], if he can get it done in the next couple of days,” Maddon joked.

La Stella entered the day hitting .322 with a team-leading .994 OPS in 106 plate appearances.

“Tommy’s swinging the bat that well, that to not utilize him would be inappropriate,” Maddon said. “Moving forward, I expect things to get back into their normal patterns, but for right now he looks that good.”

Impact arm for fall?

The Cubs don’t seem to have much left in the upper tiers of their minor-league system to suggest an impact addition when rosters expand Friday.

But one intriguing name to watch is Dillon Maples. The 25-year-old right-hander, who has reached triple-digit velocity this season, spent five seasons in the minors looking like a bust until breaking out this year with a 2.31 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings at three levels.

He’s in the discussion for a September debut but the Cubs are far from making that decision yet.

