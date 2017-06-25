After split in Miami, how prepared are Cubs for Nationals exposure?

MIAMI – As their dance with mediocrity has stretched into the middle of June, the Cubs have clung fiercely to just-as-persistent mediocrity of the rest of their division.

With just over half the season to play, the National League wild-card race is disappearing into the horizon of the NL West like a setting sun.

But the defending World Series champs still have the NL Central, where they were just a half-game out of first place Sunday before losing 4-2 to the Marlins on a day first-place Milwaukee won.

“The biggest thing is to keep the floaties on until we get this thing right,” manager Joe Maddon said.

Kris Bryant strikes out in the ninth inning of the Cubs' 4-2 loss Sunday in Miami.

That figures to get especially tough this week when the Cubs venture back into the deep end of the NL pool the next four games against Dusty Baker’s NL East-leading Nationals in Washington.

“It’s going to be a great test,” MVP Kris Bryant said.

It’s also a potential glimpse into the first round of the playoffs, featuring the matchup the Cubs would earn if they win the Central and the Nats remain in their current position.

“We know where they’re at, and we know we could see them down the line,” said Sunday’s starter, Mike Montgomery, whose only three runs allowed all came in the first and all were unearned. “We know they’ve got a great team. And we’re looking forward to playing them.”

The Cubs are in the middle series of their longest road trip of the year as they get to Washington. They haven’t won back-to-back games on the road since April in Pittsburgh.

And their lineup has been ravaged by minor injuries (Ben Zobrist’s wrist, Jason Heyward’s hand) and season-long slumps (postseason hero Kyle Schwarber optioned to the minors Thursday).

The Nationals have the top performing lineup in the league and a pitching staff that sends three potential All-Stars against the Cubs in the first three games: Gio Gonzalez, Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg.

“They’re obviously a really good team, and they’ve got some guys having some really good years,” Bryant said. “Obviously, they’re going to make a nice postseason push. it’ll be nice to see where we’re at agains them.”

If there’s optimism for the Cubs it comes in the form of their pitching. The bullpen has performed well all season.

And the starters have been pitched closer to their league-leading 2016 level the last two weeks. Montgomery’s six innings Sunday without allowing an earned run – retiring the final 10 he faced – lowered the rotation’s collective ERA to 2.30 over the last 12 games.

The entire Cubs staff allowed just six earned runs in 34 innings (1.59 ERA) in the four games in Miami.

“I’d be very happy with continuing to pitch this way up there,” Maddon said.

More erratic hitting during the weekend cost a chance to win the series.

On Sunday, a fielding error by shortstop Addison Russell on Ichiro Suzuki’s spinning hopper leading off the first led to the three unearned runs in the inning.

Russell left the game in the fourth because of an unrelated shoulder injury, and is day-to-day heading to Washington.

Later in the game, a mental error by Willson Contreras – who entered the game in Russell’s lineup spot – cost a chance to score in the seventh when it was still a one-run game. He missed a hit-and-run sign, and Ian Happ was thrown out at second easily.

Contreras followed with a walk, which was followed by Miguel Montero’s single. But then came an inning-ending double play. And Giancarlo Stanton homered off Pedro Strop in the bottom of the seventh to make it 4-2.

“The mental mistakes are the only things that upset me,” Maddon said. “I rarely use the term `I don’t care.’ But physical mistakes don’t bother me. But mental mistakes do.”

They might not be ready to take the floaties off yet. And they certainly figure to find out quickly this week in Washington.

But for now, at least, they have the comfort of their own division.

“We’re still right there,” Maddon said. “As we get back to playing like we can, I’m happy to be there. Because I believe we’re going to play well for an extended period of time. In the meantime, make sure that you stay handy like that.”

