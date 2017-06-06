Bears QB Connor Shaw took U-turn in Kentucky for 2nd chance with Bears

Connor Shaw’s BMW was speeding south of Lexington, Kentucky on May 30 — headed home to South Carolina and a world away from his life as a Bears quarterback — when his phone rang.

It was offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.

He told the quarterback to turn around — that Mark Sanchez, the veteran who made it possible for the Bears to decide to waive Shaw, had been injured during the Bears’ organized team activities practice.

“It was a wild day,” Shaw said Tuesday, one week after the team plucked him back from the waiver wire before the 3 p.m. deadline. “It’s a good thing the next day was a day off to get my mind back on track. Good to be here.”

Bears quarterback Connor Shaw returned to the team last week after being told he'd been waived. (AP)

How long he’ll stay is another question. Sanchez, who hurt his left knee last week, is expected to be fine by the start of training camp in late July.

Since re-signing Shaw to a one-year deal in early March, the Bears signed Mike Glennon to start this year and drafted Mitch Trubisky No. 2 overall to eventually do the same. They added Sanchez as a veteran mentor, leaving little room — outside the practice squad — for Shaw.

“There’s obviously a deep room with the choice they made in the draft — I totally understand that,” Shaw said. “I’ve been in the league long enough now where I understand the business of it. There’s no hard feelings. You just find a way to move on. …

“Football can be relatable to a lot of other different jobs. People get fired and rehired every day. It’s just staying up and keeping a positive mindset about it all.”

Shaw has spent the better part of nine months trying to stay positive after suffering a grisly broken right leg — both the tibia and fibula — in the Bears’ third preseason game against the Chiefs.

He Tweeted from the hospital that hit from the Rakeem Nunez-Roches was “cheap B.S.,” but has re-watched replay of his career-threatening since.

“I know out of frustration that I made a comment afterwards,” he said of the hit, for which Nunez-Roches was not fined. “But it was a bang-bang play. It’s part of football.”

The Bears’ best quarterback last preseason, Shaw had surgery, rehabbed and earned praise from his coaches while he was out. It was a more arduous process than his recovery from thumb ligament damage suffered in the 2015 preseason, and his second-straight year spent on injured reserve.

The Bears could have used Shaw last season, too — three quarterbacks earned at least five starts, including Matt Barkley, who the team signed to fill the vacancy left by the South Carolina alum.

“At times there’s been some highs and lows, a lot of frustrating points, but that’s part of it, when you get hurt and you battle back,” Shaw said. “I really attacked my recovery and put myself in position to compete during OTAs.

“It’s really good to be back on the field. After that type of injury, you’re not sure if you’re ever going to play again. So I’m just fortunate, getting a football helmet.”

After being discarded, only to return, Shaw knows that helmet might not have a wishbone-“C” on it for much longer. For a few hours a week ago, it didn’t.

“You just gotta refocus your mind,” he said. “You gotta get back in the routine of things and compete.”

His role with the Bears, at least through the end of next week’s mandatory minicamp, is exactly that.

“Nothing changes for me,” he said. “My approach stays the same whether I’m a starter or a fourth-string quarterback.”