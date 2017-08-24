Akiem Hicks willing to bet on himself — and Bears’ ‘nasty’ defense

Akiem Hicks is ready to take the next step to stardom.

Oh, is he ready.

“If you guys want to know something interesting about myself, I have a little goal board in my room that I look at whenever I get up,” the Bears’ 6-5, 332-pound defensive end said. “I can’t tell you all my goals on there. But I will say this: It’s just constant improvement and my goals for this year are that in every category.”

Is the Pro Bowl on there? “Yes it is. I’ll tell you that,” he said.

Bears defensive end Akiem Hicks (96, being held by Packers center Corey Linsley last season) is on the final year of his contract, but said he "would love to be a Bear for a long time." (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

How about a dollar amount on his next contract?

“Was that a serious question? No.”

A contract extension isn’t on Hicks’ goal board, but it’s certainly in the back of his mind has he prepares for what could be a breakout season.

The timing couldn’t be much better, as Hicks appears to be catching a wave at the right time. He’s 27. He’s in his second year in Vic Fangio’s defense, playing a position well-suited for his talent. And with an upgraded secondary and veteran front seven, the Bears’ defense has a chance to take a quantum leap in 2017.

“Nasty. Nasty,” Hicks said when asked about the defense. “Just ready to get after it.”

Training camp and the preseason often can be deceptive. But among players the Bears hope to reach another level this season, Hicks and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd look like the best bets to do it.

“It’s a beautiful thing to be looked at as somebody that [the Bears] want to be a part of your team for a long time,” Hicks said. “I appreciate the interest in that category and I would love to be a Bear for a long time.

“I will say this: I’m still living my dream. I’m still playing every day. I still get to be a Bear. I’m under contract for another year. I’m taking it step-by-step. I’d love to be a Bear for a long time. Let’s leave it at that.”

It’ll be interesting to see how it plays out, because it sure seems like Hicks and Fangio’s defense are made for each other — and each is on the final year of his contract. Hicks has always been respected as a prospect since entering the NFL as a third-round draft pick by the Saints in 2012 out of the University of Regina in Saskatchewan. But he took his biggest step once the Bears gave him an opportunity and put him a spot where he could excel.

“I attribute me getting better to being in better situations,” Hick said.

“He’s a load. He’s adapted well here,” Bears coach John Fox said of Hicks. “Jay Rodgers, our defensive line [coach] has done a terrific job with him. He’s adapted his technique. He’s really been all over the place in his career. He was a [4-3] defensive end in New Orleans. New England played him a little more like we play him, a little heavier on guys and he’s adapted well and done a good job.”

As long as he stays healthy — knock on wood — it’s full speed ahead for Hicks, whether he signs an extension or plays out the season.

“I think you’re always betting on yourself,” Hicks said. “I think you’re always saying to yourself, ‘Man, I’m going to do really good this year. I’m going to get a million sacks, I’m going to get a million tackles and I’m unstoppable.’

“That’s the way you approach every year and I think if you come back from that and you start putting restrictions on yourself, then you’re not going to get what you ultimately want.”

Follow me on Twitter @MarkPotash

Email: mpotash@suntimes.com