Alabama DL Jonathan Allen: Arthritic shoulder won’t affect career

INDIANAPOLIS — Jonathan Allen said the arthritic condition doctors discovered in his left shoulder this week shouldn’t bother him during his playing career.

He claimed Saturday that “every doctor” he spoke with this week said he would only be an issue “way after football” ends.

“It’s not really a problem now,” the Alabama defensive lineman said at the NFL Scouting Combine. “But it might be a problem 15, 20 years down the road.”

That’s good news for a Bears squad looking to take the best player available with the third overall pick — presuming the team agrees with the doctors’ interpretation. General Ryan Pace said earlier this week that medical reports were one of the most essential aspects of the week.

Alabama lineman Jonathan Allen said his shoulder won't be an issue. (AP)

Allen bench-pressed Saturday to try to disprove doubters about his shoulder.

“I have no restrictions on anything I do,” he said. “I feel good. This is probably the best I’ve felt in the last four years.”

The combine is filled with teams looking to find potential pitfalls in even the most dominant college player. Allen was certainly that, recording 22 ½ of his 28 career sacks in the past two seasons.

He’s considered probably the second-best defender in the draft, though he’d contest assertions that Texas A&M pass rusher Myles Garrett has the edge.

The 6-3, 291-pounder prides himself on versatility, the result of rigorous drilling by detail-oriented Crimson Tide coaches. He boasted to be equally efficient at lining up over the guard’s outside shoulder in a 4-3 scheme or the tackle’s outside shoulder in a 3-4 defense such as the Bears. The Bears likely find both skills valuable, as they’d be able to move Allen inside in nickel and dime downs.

The Bears could use a pass-rushing end; paired with 2016 stalwart Akiem Hicks and nose tackle Eddie Goldman, Allen could help form one of the league’s best young defensive lines.

They last drafted a first-round defensive end in 2012 — Shea McClellin, who struggled to move to his new position after a college career as an outside linebacker. They groaned when Pitt star Aaron Donald went to the Rams one pick before Kyle Fuller two years later.

Ask Allen what he does best, and he’s blunt.

“Rush the passer,” he said. “Of course, I love to rush the passer and I love to get after it.”