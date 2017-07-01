Alabama’s Sark on second chance: ‘I love all of college football’

TAMPA — By October 2015, midway through his second season as coach at USC, Steve Sarkisian no longer could work around the alcoholism that was dragging his career into the abyss. He was fired from his dream job.

In one of the most talked-about stories in the buildup to a national championship rematch between Alabama and Clemson, the 42-year-old Sarkisian has officially begun his comeback.

Rather incredibly, his first game as Alabama’s offensive coordinator will come Monday night at Raymond James Stadium. Sarkisian — hired by Nick Saban in September and given the nebulous title of “offensive analyst” — replaced Lane Kiffin after the controversial coach left last week to assume the head job at Florida Atlantic.

Whether Kiffin ditched the Crimson Tide on his own or was fired by Saban is a matter of some debate. Sort of. It’s clear Saban was displeased with Kiffin’s job performance leading into the semifinal victory over Washington — after Kiffin had landed his new gig — and during that game itself.

Steve Sarkisian at Saturday's media day in Tampa. (AP/John Bazemore)

Either way, the coach known far and wide as “Sark” is back. He’ll be on the spot against a Clemson defense that shut out Ohio State 31-0.

“He was with us all season long,” Saban said, “and we didn’t see any problems. His contribution was very positive. His personality is very positive. His organizational skills are very positive. He’s a very good teacher, so there were a lot of positive things that he contributed over the course of the season that made us feel comfortable making him a part of the organization.”

During Saturday’s media day, Sarkisian was upbeat and grateful.

“I think the biggest thing I discovered in me is I’m a good person,” he said. “Not perfect, like none of us are. But the reality of it is, I also learned that I love this game. I love coaching football. I love being around these players. I love being around the coaches. I love all of college football.”

NO OFFENSE INTENDED

Clemson’s star quarterback, Deshaun Watson, doesn’t necessarily concur with the notion that Alabama — statistically, the best defensive team in the nation — is better on that side of the ball than it was last season, when the Tide ranked third in the nation in total defense.

Watson had a huge night against that unit in last year’s national title game, throwing for over 400 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-40 defeat.

“I mean, it’s a good group,” he said. “I felt like last year they were very good, too.”

And what about Clemson’s offense?

“A lot better,” Watson said.

So there you go.

Follow me on Twitter @slgreenberg.

Email: sgreenberg@suntimes.com