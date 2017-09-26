Albert Almora Jr. injured in fifth inning of Cubs game in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Center fielder Albert Almora Jr.’s playing status is in question after he crashed into the center field wall and was forced to leave Tuesday night’s game at Busch Stadium.

Almora seemed to trip as he neared the wall chasing Paul DeJong’s double that rolled through the gap.

At that point, he stumbled to his knees as he went face-first into the padded wall at full speed. He lay on the ground in pain for several minute as the Cubs trainer tended to him.

Eventually, he walked off the field with the trainer, appearing to test the strength of his right arm and shoulder.

Almora, who might be best known for a heads-up base running play in Game 7 of last fall’s World Series, entered the game earlier as a pinch-hitter for Kyle Schwarber.

He was hitting .297 this season with seven home runs.

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com