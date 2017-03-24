Albert Almora Jr. leaves game with neck tightness, status unclear

MESA, Ariz. — Albert Almora Jr., the Cubs’ Gold Glove-caliber center fielder, left Friday’s spring training game against the Indians after three innings because of left-side tightness in his neck.

It was not immediately clear how long the injury might sideline him.

Almora, who played in the World Series as a rookie last year, was hurt trying to make a diving catch on a shallow fly hit in front of him in the third inning. The ball caromed off his glove for a single.

He batted in the bottom of the inning but was in visible discomfort running out a grounder to short.

Almora sliding into third in a game earlier this spring.

With Opening Night a week from Sunday, anything requiring more than three or four days off could threaten Almora’s status for the opening roster.

That could open the opportunity for both infielder Tommy La Stella and outfielder Matt Szczur to break camp with the club. Those two are competing for the last bench spot now.

Almora is considered a potential impact center fielder, scheduled to share time with veteran Jon Jay as the season start.