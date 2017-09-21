Alex DeBrincat to make his Hawks debut against his hometown Red Wings

Alex DeBrincat, like just about every other kid in the Detroit suburb of Farmington Hills, Mich., grew up loving the Red Wings and loathing the Blackhawks.

Funny how quickly that changes when the other guys draft you, though.

“My Wings days are over,” DeBrincat said. “I’m a full Hawks fan now. [It changes] the minute you’re drafted.”

In a neat twist of fate, DeBrincat will make his debut in a Hawks sweater Thursday night in a preseason game against the Red Wings. DeBrincat has been adamant since prospect camp in July that he was coming to training camp to make the team. But the safe bet always has been on him starting the year in Rockford, giving him time to adapt to the pro game and work on his defense.

Alex DeBrincat is hoping to crack the Blackhawks roster at 19 years old. (Brian Jackson/For the Sun-Times)

Yet with every day that passes with DeBrincat still skating on a line with Nick Schmaltz and Patrick Kane, the possibility that his NHL regular-season debut will come on opening night becomes more and more realistic.

“It’s still a long way from the season,” DeBrincat said Thursday, two weeks before the Oct. 5 opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins. “I haven’t even played one preseason game yet. Obviously I’m fighting for that spot each and every day. I’m coming to the rink with the mindset that I can’t take the line for granted and just float around out there. I’ve got to work hard and compete and show them that’s where I should be.”

Joel Quenneville has been impressed with the 19-year-old DeBrincat, the Hawks’ most touted prospect since Teuvo Teravainen, and has kept that trio together since the second day of camp. The sheer talent of the line is not in question — Kane has a Hart Trophy and scoring title to his credit, DeBrincat is the reigning Ontario Hockey League player of the year after scoring 65 goals in 63 games, and Schmaltz was a first-round pick who had five goals and 18 assists in 34 games in his second stint with the Hawks last season.

But it’s a very small line by NHL standards. DeBrincat, who at 5-7 has been told he’s too small his whole life, isn’t concerned.

“The game’s changed a little bit,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of skill guys and I think we work pretty well together. So I think it could definitely work out.”

DeBrincat has the same knack Kane has for avoiding contact without taking himself out of the play. It’s a skill he honed over the years as a smaller guy always playing against older competition. Kane has noticed.

“When I was coming into the league, there was a lot of talk about my size and whatnot,” Kane said. “As hockey players, you don’t even think about that. You’re just out there playing the game and not worried about if the defenseman you’re going up against is 6-foot-3, 220 pounds. You’re just worried about trying to get the puck and make a play. I’m sure he’s the same way.”

That said, the players in the NHL are bigger, stronger, faster, and savvier than the ones in the OHL. There are no weak links, no overmatched bottom-six to feast on, like in juniors. DeBrincat makes his living finding open areas of the ice, and using his lightning-quick release to get off shots. Those areas are harder to find in the NHL and one week into camp, DeBrincat has noticed.

“You can just tell who’s played in the NHL and who hasn’t,” DeBrincat said. “They know where to be. There’s a lot of great players out there, and even in practice, it’s pretty tough to find space and areas. But that’s something I’m just going to have to get accustomed to, and find my way out there.”

If he keeps this up, he just might find his way into the opening-night lineup.

“I’m pretty excited,” he said after Thursday’s morning skate. “First time playing in this building. It should be a really fun night, and it’s against my hometown team, so that’s pretty cool, too.”

