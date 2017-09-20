Alfonso Soriano is absolutely jacked

Former Cubs star Alfonso Soriano visits with his old team in Tampa Bay on Tuesday night. (Gordon Wittenmyer/Chicago Sun-Times)

Usually when a veteran athlete retires, they begin to discover some of the finer things in life such as the dessert plate — the whole plate.

Not Alfonso Soriano.

The former Cubs and Yankees star is three years removed from baseball and looks better than ever.

During the Cubs-Rays game on Tuesday in Tampa, TV cameras caught a glimpse of the ripped Soriano in the stands, taking in a game with his family.

Cubs announcers Len Kaspar and Jim Deshaies were as surprised as anyone at how muscular Soriano had become.

Deshaies: “Looks like he’s been in the gym.”

Kasper: “Yeah, he said he sees Lou Piniella a couple of times a week in his gym.”

Deshaies: “It looks like he makes a hobby out of carrying refrigerators around.”

Listed at 6-1, 195 pounds during his playing days, Soriano would never be confused with the big power guys of his era, still he belted 412 career home runs during his 16-year career.

Twitterverse jumped all over Soriano’s new Popeye look:

Is Alfonso Soriano auditioning to be the next Incredible Hulk? — Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) September 20, 2017

Alfonso Soriano did the reverse Bonds. pic.twitter.com/7gwIuaQQWI — Trubinsky (@TimBaffoe) September 20, 2017