All-Star notebook: At 54, Jordan aura resonates with NBA stars

NEW ORLEANS — Michael Jordan turned 54 on Friday, and while fewer and fewer of today’s NBA players saw Jordan play in his glory days with the Bulls, his reputation as “the best there ever was” still resonates with them.

“There will never be another Mike,” said Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III, who will participate at the NBA All-Star Game dunk contest on Saturday night. “The stuff he did was amazing. I don’t think anybody’s seen that type of talent, that type of will to win. Kobe [Bryant] was the last guy that kind of had that. So it’ll be interesting to see if that legacy kind of changes.”

Though he’s just 23, Robinson has actual MJ memories. His father, Glenn “Big Dog” Robinson was a two-time All-Star who averaged 23.4 points per game for the Bucks in Jordan’s final season with the Bulls in 1997-98 — and once matched a 44-point Jordan output with 44 of his own.

Robinson III recalled going to a Bucks-Bulls game at the United Center. “You know those “MISS” signs you hold up when they shoot the free throws? I him to to sign the “MISS” sign,” Robinson said. He said he still has the framed, signed sign.

Former Bulls star Michael Jordan turned 54 on Friday. "There will never be another Mike," said Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III. (Tom Cruze/Sun-Times file photo).

“It’s at my house,” he said. “That’s something I’ll keep forever.”

Current Bulls All-Star Jimmy Butler was not so fortunate back then, but has more than made up for it as a Bull. “He’s always in my corner,” Butler said. “If I ever need somebody to talk about anything, I could pick up the phone and call him. Even though I’ve probably got a lot of other people I could bother every once in a while I bother him.”

West coach Steve Kerr said players don’t ask him about having played with Jordan. But even as memories fade, the aura of Jordan is still going strong.

“Mike is Mike,” Butler said. “He’s an icon on the floor off the floor. What he’s done for the city of Chicago, for the game of basketball … the guy’s incredible.”

Durant-Westbrook saga

The Thunder’s Russell Westbrook and the Warriors’ Kevin Durant will be teammates again at the All-Star Game, but a thaw in their frosty relationship is not imminent.

Asked about playing with his former teammate, Westbrook instead talked about … clothing.

“Man, you know what? Fashion week has been great,” Westbrook said. “You seen fashion week? You been paying attention to fashion week? Man, a lot of great looking things in fashion week.”

Jimmy Butler is ‘OK’

Butler, who missed four games out of five with a heel injury before playing 38 minutes against the Raptors and 40 against the Celtics, said he is “OK” to play in the All-Star game.

Butler has been limited by injuries in the previous two All-Star games — he scored six points in nine minutes in 2015 and did not play last year.

“I want to play,” Butler said. “I mean, damn — all the hard work … in the first half of the season, you get rewarded by being here. I want to compete against the best, even though it’s a different type of game than a normal NBA game.”