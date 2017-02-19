All-Star notebook: Jerry Krause misses HOF finalists cut again

NEW ORLEANS — Former Bulls general manager Jerry Krause was snubbed again by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Krause was among the notable omissions when the Hall of Fame announced 14 finalists Saturday at the All-Star Game. The Bulls won six NBA championships with Krause as general manager and Krause won two Executive of the Year awards.

And while Michael Jordan deserves most of the credit for the titles, Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year and all he did was inherit Jordan. Krause actually built the supporting cast — drafting Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant and Stacey King, trading for Dennis Rodman, Bill Cartwright and Luc Longley and signing Ron Harper, Steve Kerr and Bill Wennington among others.

As it was, former Carver star Tim Hardaway was the most prominent Chicago connection to be named a finalist. Hardaway was a five-time All-Star in his 13 NBA seasons and a member of the U.S. Olympic team that won the gold medal in 2000. This is Hardaway’s fourth year as a finalist.

Former Bulls general manager Jerry Krause (surrounded by Bulls players at a 2003 halftime ceremony honoring his service) helped the Bulls win six NBA titles. (Sun-Times/Jon Sall)

Other 2017 finalists are: Chris Webber, Tracy McGrady, Sidney Moncrief, Rudy Tomjanovich, former Illinois coach Bill Self, former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan, referee Hugh Evans, former Villanova coach Rollie Massimino, Texas high school coach Robert Hughes, former UConn star Rebecca Lobo, Notre Dame women’s coach Muffet McGraw, Baylor coach Kim Mulkey and the Wayland Baptist under coach Harley Redin.

Craig Sager honored

The late Craig Sager, the former Northwestern Wildcat affectionately known as “America’s sideline reporter,” was named the winner of this year’s Curt Gowdy Media Award by the Naismith Hall of Fame. Sager, a Batavia native who died of leukemia at 65 on Dec. 15, coverd 30 NBA playoffs, 27 consecutive All-Star Games and 22 NBA drafts.

Former New York Times columnist Harvey Araton received the Curt Gowdy Media Award for print media.

Bulls not on LeBron’s radar

While the Bulls are seventh in the Eastern Conference and have beaten the Cavaliers and Celtics twice and the Spurs once, they are not exactly on everybody’s radar when it comes to the postseason. Here’s LeBron James on the East:

“The East is playing great ball. You’ve got Boston. You’ve got Washington, who’s hit a hot streak. Boston has been consistent all year. You got Atlanta, who’s been playing really good ball.

“You’ve got some other teams — you got Miami, who hit a hot streak and they’re trying to make a push in the playoffs. You’ve got certain teams that are right there — New York, Milwaukee, Charlotte … Detroit. The East has been good all year. I’m just happy to be a part of it. I’ve been part of the East for 14 years. It feels like home.”

Chicago’s own D-League stars

Chicago-area products Abdel Nader (Niles North) of the Maine Red Claws and Alfonzo McKinnie (Marshall) of the Windy City Bulls scored 16 points each in the East’s 105-100 victory over the West in the D-League All-Star Game.

The 6-8, 225-pound Nader, the Celtics’ second-round draft pick (58th overall) out of Iowa State in 2016, is averaging 22.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in the D-League.

“I think my offensive game is completely NBA ready,” Nader said. “I just need to tone up some things defensively and I’ve had a big improvement in that. That’s one of the things the d-league has helped me with. For the most part, I think I’m ready to go.

The 6-8, 215-pound McKinnie, a tremendous leaper who was undrafted out of Wisconsin-Green Bay in 2015, is averaging 15.1 points and 9.2 rebounds in the D-League. He averaged 8.0 points a game as a senior at Wisconsin-Green Bay in 2014-15.

“I’m pretty sure by playing on stages like this, there’s a lot of different people watching,” McKinnie said. “Me playing how I play and doing it consistently, I think I might have a shot [at the NBA] — if not this year, I think next year or whenver it may be. I just keep the mindset that I’ve got to go hard every day and keep going until I get that opportunity — [with] whichever team it may be.”

Product of Hoiberg

Nader credits former Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg for putting him on an NBA path.

“When I got to Iowa State he really taught me how to think the game. That really changed my career,” Nader said. “that’s why I have ultimate respect for him. He is a great basketball mind. And he’s very professional. And I love the guy. We’re still very close. We stay in contact. I think he’s going to turn it around [with the Bulls].”

Earth to Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving said he was trying to make a point when he said the Earth is flat in a recent podcast — an “alternative fact” that sparked a debate at All-Star weekend over just how stupid Kyrie Irving is. Irving seemed to be explaining that he was mocking the media’s penchant for blowing things out of proportion and taking them out of context. If so, his attempt to make that point was awkward at best. Opinions, rumors and personal issues are blown out of proportion and taken out of context. Alternative facts are ridiculed as incorrect and foolhardy.

But NBA commissioner Adam Silver and James — Irving’s Cavs teammate — had fun with it.

“Kyrie and I went to the same college [Duke]. He may have taken some different courses than I did,” Silver, who also attended the University of Chicago, said to laughter at his press conference Saturday at the Smoothie King Center. “But in all seriousness, as he made clear, he was trying to be provocative and I think that was effective. I think it was a larger comment on the sort of so-called fake news debate that’s going on in our society right now in terms of what’s reported, and it led to an interesting discussion.

“But personally, I believe the world is round.”

LeBron: “Kyrie is my little brother. He’s my all-star point guard, superstar point guard. And if he decides he wants to say the earth is flat, then so be it. He’s an interesting guy, man. He believes it.

Durant having a great time

NBA players and coaches are fooling themselves if they think the fractured relationship between Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook is not a story. This is a league so founded on brotherhood that players all but man-hug each other after every free throw — yet the animosity between two players who once were close friends and “brothers” as teammates is palpable.

Durant and Westbrook avoided each other during the West team practice. As they prepared for media interviews afterwards, Durant purposely turned away to avoid making eye contact with Westbrook as he passed his former teammate.

Durant generally is not very effusive, but he appeared more sullen than usual this weekend. During his media interview after Saturday’s practice, he was asked if he was enjoying the experience.

“Yeah, I’m an all-star for the eighth time — why wouldn’t I enjoy it?” he said testily. “What you mean? You want me to be jumping up and down and smiling and bouncing off the walls? No — I’ve been here eight times. I know the routine.”

And the winners are …

Rockets guard Eric Gordon beat the Cavaliers’ Kyrie Irving to win the three-point contest. Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III won the slam-dunk contest. The Knicks’ 7-3 Kristaps Porzingis beat the Jazz’ Gordon Hayward to win the skills competition.