All-Star weekend a blessing and a burden for weary Blackhawks

There has been a lot of talk this season about how the Blackhawks have benefitted from their first long summer since the 2012 lockout, but you can forgive Jonathan Toews if he’s not exactly feeling super spry these days.

Thanks to the World Cup of Hockey, Toews has been on the ice since August, and while he missed 10 games with a back injury this season, only three teams in the NHL have played more games this season than the Hawks. It’s been a breakneck pace all season — a game pretty much every other day — thanks to the World Cup and the new five-day bye weeks.

Three days off right about now would come in handy. Instead, Toews, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith and Corey Crawford will fly to Los Angeles on Friday morning for three days of events, interviews, TV segments and public-relations work — oh, and Saturday’s skills competition and Sunday’s 3-on-3 tournament.

It’s an honor to be an All-Star. It’s also kind of a burden.

Jonathan Toews and Corey Crawford talk during the 2015 All-Star game in Columbus. (Getty Images)

“It’s always an honor; everyone wants to represent their team, they want to be one of those guys,” Toews said. “But there’s no doubt, especially with the amount of hockey we’ve been playing, that it’s nice to get a break just like everyone else in the league. You use that break down the road, just to keep the body fresh, keep your mind fresh, and be able to stay on top of your game. It’s a huge thing. … It’s not necessarily the [All-Star] game so much that I think guys mind, there’s a lot of extracurricular stuff. Guys are pretty much busy all day for three days [and] that kind of wears you down a little bit.”

The Hawks’ bye week — which conveniently comes right after six straight road games out of the all-star break — should help offset things. The All-Star break usually sees players scatter to the winds for a weekend somewhere warm. But this year, most of the Hawks are sticking around Chicago and saving their vacation for the bye week.

But for those not going to Los Angeles, it’ll still be a welcome few days off the ice. Having the bye week so soon after the all-star break could prove particularly beneficial for the handful of Hawks rookies who are dealing with the full-season NHL grind for the first time. A little time off might help them hop that rookie wall.

“It’s a pretty condensed schedule this year, there’s a lot of games in a short period of time,” Ryan Hartman said. “Joel [Quenneville] is good about giving us some rest when guys need it and when there’s a heavy schedule. But these couple days are going to be nice — almost like a reset button for the body, to let some bumps and bruises heal.”

As for the Hawks’ four all-stars, they’ll have their hands full all weekend. Toews, Kane and possibly Keith (along with a number of retired Hawks legends) are expected to be part of the Friday night event unveiling the league’s top 100 players of all time. Then Saturday is a day full of interviews and the skills competition, and Sunday is the game itself before they fly off to San Jose for Tuesday’s first game out of the break. No rest for the weary. But, hey, at least it’ll be 70 degrees and sunny outside while the league puts them through their paces.

“It’s always fun to mix with the players,” Toews said. “There are guys around the league that you have met or you know in one way or another. I think this weekend in L.A., there’s going to be a lot of hype, a lot of excitement around it, especially with the the 100 players that’ll be named, and some of the celebrity hockey fans that are going to partake in some of the events, too. So it’ll be a lot of fun.”

NOTES: Marcus Kruger will play for the first time since injuring his right hand on Dec. 30. He’ll center the third line with Nick Schmaltz and Marian Hossa. … Dennis Rasmussen (sick) participated in the morning skate, but will get the night off to allow him extra time to recuperate. … Michal Rozsival was hurt during Wednesday’s practice, but isn’t expected to be out long, according to Quenneville.

Email: mlazerus@suntimes.com

Twitter: @marklazerus