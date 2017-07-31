Allen Iverson AWOL for Big3 game

It used to be practice was too much for Allen Iverson. Now, games are.

AI was AWOL for his Big3 League game on Sunday in Dallas. The player/coach failed to show and gave no reason.

The league issued a statement about Iverson’s absence via Twitter:

The 42-year-old NBA Hall of Famer has played sparingly in three games so far, scoring six points and handing out four assists. Still, the iconic figure is huge draw for the upstart summer league. More than 15,000 people showed up in Dallas on Sunday to see Iverson’s 3’s Company and seven other teams compete.

To the 15,000+ fans who came out to see the BIG3 today, a massive thank you! The Lone Star State showed us a great time. pic.twitter.com/nZYq7hEFRC — BIG3 (@thebig3) July 31, 2017

When the Big 3 came to Chicago a week ago, TMZ spotted Iverson at a nearby casino.

Iverson posted a video on social media mingling with Chicago fans at a hotel.