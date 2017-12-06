Alligator gar, eagles, invasives, grouse: Notes on Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

John Cuculich has been tracking a successful eagle’s nest in Cook County. ‘‘It is very cool for a city boy like me to see these huge birds in flight,’’ he said.

After reading 1491 and 1493 by Charles C. Mann, I’m starting to view the invasive-species issue as simply the continuation of the Columbian Exchange. Practically everything we know is invasive: pigs, horses, cattle, cats, dogs, apples, oranges, coffee, corn, etc. (Not to mention probably 85 percent of the biomass of Lake Michigan.)

— Saul Lipsistic

A: Saul Lipsistic, the moniker of an irascible lakefront iconoclast, makes points I only feebly debate.

17 Percentage of increase in drumming during the spring 2017 roadside ruffed-grouse surveys in Wisconsin. LAST WORD

''Should we find a viable population of alligator gar or as we see more of this species stocked in neighboring states moving into Indiana, we may look to institute management action to regulate take. Such regulations would ensure the protection of alligator gar while allowing other common species to be harvested.'' — Brian Schoenung, Indiana's fisheries chief, on the first alligator gar harvested in recent Hoosier history (June 1, White River, by a bow fisherman)

