Almost 30 years after lights: Wrigley Field — then and now

In nearly 30 years since lights came to Wrigley Field, there have been much change to the Friendly Confines. The Sun-Times looks at many of the differences between the Wrigley Field of the late 1980s and modern day.

The marquee

Not too much of a visible change. It was overhauled after the 2015 season and updated with a new, clearer LCD lighting system. And the Toyota ad is a new addition. You can see the green security entrances to the park in the modern version.

Overhead

An overhead view shows the two new video boards in right and left field and also a better look at the new entrance to the bleachers and improved walkways around the bleachers. In the April 2017 photo, you can see the construction of the many new buildings surrounding Wrigley.

From the right field bleachers

The biggest difference in this view is the addition of the Wrigley Field press box, which was constructed in 1989. The new level of suites on the mezzanine level replaced them, notched under the upper deck. You can also see the new lighted ad space/message board along the upper-deck railing.

Along the first-base line

You can spot the upgraded suites from this angle, along with improved signage and the bleacher advertisements are peeking into view

Along the third-base line

Years ago, the old Torco sign was always on view looming over right field on a rooftop on Sheffield Ave. Now, that’s all covered up from the ballpark with the new the right-field video board that’s hard to miss now in Wrigley.

The bleachers

The back of the manually operated scoreboard looks the same, but everything below it appears to have changed. Since 1988, a new entrance and signage has been built. And the Harry Caray statue was errected in 1998 at the corner of Addison and Sheffield, but then moved to its current location at the bleachers entrance.

