Alshon Jeffery: Bears ‘just like’ Patriots, but for a few plays

Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery didn’t back off his Super Bowl prediction Monday.

“Damn right,” he said, one day after promising one next season.

He said that “2017 is going to be a different Chicago Bears team,” and that he wants to be a part of it.

Asked if the Bears have the weapons to compete with, say, the Patriots, Jeffery insisted they did.

Bears WR Alshon Jeffery said the Bears can compete next year. (Getty Images)

“New England?” he said. “We’re the Chicago Bears. We’re just like them, the only difference is just a few plays here and there. We went to New England and practiced (as part of a joint training camp in August). They know. If you were there and watched the practices, they know. Unfortunately, in New England they’re doing a great job. I give them all the credit. Coach Belichick’s is doing a great job and Tom Brady is a hell of a quarterback.”

Jeffery’s franchise tag is up. The Bears have the option of agreeing to a long-term extension, tagging him or letting him go.

Jeffery he has faith next year will be better.

“I really believe it in my heart,” he said. “You have to believe this is going to be a special year, you’ve got to believe. You’ve got to have faith and put in the work.”