Alshon Jeffery releases curious statement about free agency

INDIANAPOLIS — What does Bears receiver Alshon Jeffery think of testing free agency? Well, he released an interesting statement to ESPN’s Josina Anderson on Thursday.

It sounds as if he’s prepared to leave the Bears.

“I don’t have any hard feeling towards the Bears; it’s all love,” Jeffery told Anderson. “Whatever the next chapter is, I’m ready for it. I’m looking at the teams that obviously need a wide receiver, but also put me in the best situation to win a championship right now.

“I also want to see what other free agents may be attracted to the same teams I’ll be looking at, that can help that goal.”

Alshon Jeffery. (Getty Images)

The Eagles, Titans and 49ers are all believed to be interested in signing Jeffery. Bears general manager Ryan Pace said Wednesday that he would maintain a dialogue with Jeffery’s agent, Tory Dandy, during the NFL Scouting Combine.

“It’s still got to play out,” Pace said.

The Bears aren’t ruling out re-signing Jeffery by any means. But his price matters. It’s why they declined to use the franchise tag on him for the second consecutive year. It would have cost $17.5 million, while changing negotiations.

“When you can’t come to a common ground with a player and an agent, sometimes it’s necessary to kind of test the market to determine that player’s value, and that’s really where we’re at,” Pace said. “He’s a good player, and we’ll see how it plays out. But I think there are certain instances where testing the market is a necessary part of the process.”