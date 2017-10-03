Alshon Jeffery: ‘Thank you for welcoming me’ Chicago

Alshon Jeffery officially became a new member of the Eagles on Friday afternoon after signing a one-year, $14 million contract.

After five seasons with the Bears, Jeffery released a statement to the The Player’s Tribune thanking the team, its fans and the city of Chicago:

“I wanted to be the best receiver in Bears history, but even more than that, I wanted to bring a Super Bowl to the city of Chicago.

“I didn’t accomplish either of those goals. But despite that, I can honestly say that I loved every minute of my time there.

Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

“But now I’m moving on to the next stage of my career. That’s why — as you might have heard — I’m signing with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Writing this is kind of a difficult thing to do. I mean, how do I tell the city of Chicago and the Bears organization how much I love and appreciate them? It’s hard to put into words. So I guess the only way I can really say it is …

“Thank you.

“Thank you for welcoming me with open arms.

“But my biggest thank you has to go to the Bears’ fans.

“I’ll never forget the first home game of my rookie season, running out of the tunnel at Soldier Field and a sold-out stadium going absolutely crazy. It was intense. There were times playing in that stadium when I felt like I was back in college because the atmosphere was so electric — and that’s saying a lot because I played in the SEC, and nobody in college football turns up like the SEC. But Bears fans could turn up right there with them.

“Honestly, thank you for welcoming me, and for making me feel at home. Because of you, Chicago will always hold a special place in my heart.”