Always vocal, Pondexter takes on ‘multi-layered’ role with Sky

There was a time in Cappie Pondexter’s WNBA career when being the face of her franchise mattered.

But as the veteran Sky guard enters her 12th season and third with her hometown team, Pondexter no longer concerns herself with such things. Not when the former Marshall High School star and two-time Illinois Miss Basketball feels like the Sky has the potential to capture a WNBA title before she’s done.

Pondexter is part of a core unit that no longer includes Elena Delle Donne. Instead, the Sky roster is a blend of familiar faces like Pondexter, Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot with new ones belonging to Stefanie Dolson, Kahleah Copper and No. 2 overall pick Alaina Coates.

But at the center of it all is Pondexter, who Sky coach and GM Amber Stocks said possesses a multi-layered leadership style. Pondexter has always been the franchise’s vocal leader, even before Delle Donne was traded to the Washington Mystics, but now, her role – on and off the floor – will expand.

Whether that makes Pondexter the franchise’s focal point doesn’t matter. Not to her, at least.

“I don’t pay attention to that no more,” Pondexter said this week as the Sky opened training camp. “My objective is to win and that’s what I value more than (being) the face of the franchise.”

But don’t mistake Pondexter not needing the spotlight as someone who doesn’t understand her value. Whether it be in Phoenix or New York – Pondexter’s previous stops before joining the Sky in 2015 – the 5-9 guard has always a focal point. But after averaging 12.9 points per game last season when she joined Delle Donne as the only Sky players to average double figures, Pondexter understands more will likely be expected of her this season.

“Cappie has crafted her unique ability to be creative with the ball,” Stocks said. “As a coach, I like the way she can move the ball, attack the lane, draw defenders and create opportunities for herself or an open teammate. On defense, the way she applies ball pressure and takes pride in her closeouts is great for us.

“Cappie’s energy and expertise fuels the team on both ends of the court.”

And for a 34-year-old veteran intent on winning rather more than anything else at this point of her career, doing whatever she needs to do to help deliver a championship just goes with the territory.

How she deals individually with her new teammates will take time. But once everything is in place, Pondexter considers what’s around her with the new-look Sky and knowing how her personality and leadership style fits into the equation and she likes what she sees.

Now, it’s just a matter of putting everything all together when the season begins on May 14 against the Minnesota Lynx.

“You could see the pieces over the last few years build and build,” Pondexter said. “I think right now with what we’ve added and having a new coach and bringing more momentum in and having new air, it’s going to push us to where we need to be.”

