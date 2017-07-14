American Sam Querrey falls to Marin Cilic in semifinals at Wimbledon

Sam Querrey of the United States returns to Croatia's Marin Cilic during their Men's Singles semifinal match on day eleven at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. | Nic Bothma/Associated Press

Marin Cilic has advanced to the Wimbledon final for the first time, beating American Sam Querrey 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-5 on Centre Court.

The seventh-seeded Croat finished the match with 25 aces and won 88 percent of the points on his first serve.

A female spectator needed assistance in the stands during the tiebreaker. The score was 6-6 with Cilic on a second serve.

After the woman was helped out of the stadium, Cilic was given a first serve. But Querrey won that point and the next one to take the set.

But Cilic retaliated in the second and third set.

Cilic, who won the U.S. Open title in 2014, will play Roger Federer or Tomas Berdych in Sunday’s final.