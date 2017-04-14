Analysis: A look at the decisions Bears face with No. 3 pick

It’s best to be prepared for everything.

It’s why the Bears hosted quarterback Jameis Winston two years ago even though he was the presumed first overall pick for the Buccaneers.

And it’s why general manager Ryan Pace met with outside linebacker Myles Garrett before his recent pro day at Texas A&M.

Garrett still is expected to be the first overall pick, but the Browns are reportedly split between him and North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

As always, the draft is unpredictable.

With that in mind, here’s a look at five decisions the Bears face with the third overall selection as they finalize their draft board:

QB or no QB

Opinions are mixed on the quarterback class, especially since it lacks Winston- and Andrew Luck-like talents.

But if the Bears feel strongly about a quarterback – if they have conviction, as Pace would say – then they should absolutely draft him.

The third selection might be the Bears’ only chance at taking Trubisky, Clemson’s Deshaun Watson or Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer.

If you value one of them at No. 3, stand by your evaluations. There isn’t a more important position.

That said, taking a quarterback contradicts what the Bears have already done this offseason

Mike Glennon’s three-year contract is only a one-year financial commitment, but the Bears have continuously raved about him. He’s not viewed as a “bridge” quarterback.

Thomas or Allen

Beyond Garrett, Stanford’s Solomon Thomas and Alabama’s Jonathan Allen are considered the best threats for a team’s defensive front-seven.

It’s also apparent that the Bears are building their team from the front to back on both sides of the ball.

Upside – based on athleticism and character — matters at this point. Pace drafted receiver Kevin White and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd because of it.

In this instance, Thomas would seem to fit Pace’s upside mold better.

A growing buzz about Thomas has resulted in many pundits tabbing the 49ers to take him if they keep the second pick.

Coach John Fox’s input still matters, too.

When Fox’s previous teams, the Panthers and Broncos, had top-three picks in the past, pass rushers were picked: Julius Peppers at No. 2 in 2002 and Von Miller at No. 2 in 2011.

Picking a safety

Since 2004, there only have been two safeties selected in the top-five picks: Sean Taylor (Redskins, fifth, 2004) and Eric Berry (Chiefs, fifth, 2010).

Do LSU’s Jamal Adams and Ohio State’s Malik Hooker belong in the same conversation?

Maybe, but the Bears have to weigh Adams and Hooker’s talents against a strong class of safeties, too.

From Ed Reed to Eric Weddle to Darren Woodson and so on, history says great safeties can be found later in the first round and beyond.

If the pick is between Adams and Hooker, Adams might have the edge because of his durability and intangibles.

Taking the top CB

It’s a great year to need a cornerback. Some evaluators believe that longtime starters can be found as late as the third and fourth rounds.

At No. 3, though, the Bears’ thought process starts with Ohio State’s Marshon Lattimore, who widely is considered the best cornerback.

Picking Lattimore might be an easy decision if he didn’t have a history of hamstring injuries. He also didn’t make it through the combine because of a hip flexor issue.

Trade bait

A trade might seem unlikely, but it all takes is one team to fall in love with one player. And it doesn’t have to be a quarterback.

Since 2000, three teams have traded for the third pick:

* The Redskins selected offensive tackle Chris Samuels at No. 3 (via the 49ers) in 2000.

* The Browns took running back Trent Richardson (via the Vikings) in 2012.

* The Dolphins traded up to draft outside linebacker Dion Jordan (via the Raiders) in 2013.

If the Browns select Trubisky, plenty of trade conversations could follow, too.

Don’t forget that last year the Rams and Eagles traded up to select quarterbacks Jared Goff and Carson Wentz, respectively.