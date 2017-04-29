Analyzing all five members of the Bears’ 2017 draft class
A pick-by-pick look at the Bears’ 2017 draft class:
Round 1, No. 2
Mitch Trubisky
Quarterback
North Carolina
6-2, 222 pounds
Background: After two seasons as a backup, Trubisky finally earned the starting job as a redshirt junior. By midseason he was considered a top prospect. He finished his 13 starts with 30 touchdowns, six interceptions and 288 passing yards per game, and declared for the draft one year early in January. Trubisky said Wednesday he was surprised the Bears had gone quiet — “I thought they’d be showing more interest,” he said — but the team shocked the league Thursday by trading four picks to move up one spot to draft him.
The skinny: NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock was as surprised by the Bears’ trade as everyone else. “I really thought that Chicago was excited about Mike Glennon,” he said of the quarterback the Bears gave $16 million in guaranteed money for next season. Glennon will start next year. The Bears have been criticized for feeling the need to move up one spot, though they recouped one fourth-rounder by moving back in the second round Friday.
He says: “I took advantage of every opportunity I was given in college, and that’s how I got to this point. Any opportunity that’s given me at the next level, I have to take advantage of as well.”
Ryan Pace says: “Watching every single one of his snaps throughout his career – even when he would get in in 2015 – every time he got in the game he made plays. Every time he got in the game something happened in a positive way.”
Round 4, No. 112
Eddie Jackson
Safety
Alabama
6-0, 201 pounds
Background: Jackson didn’t play football as a sophomore or junior in high school because of academics, but a stellar senior year steered him toward Alabama. He started at cornerback as a true freshman. He tore his right ACL in April 2014 but returned in Week two and started 11 games. Jackson moved to safety — with the help of former Bears defensive coordinator Mel Tucker — during spring practice in 2015 and was a first-team All-SEC player. He broke his left leg returning a punt in Game 8 last year after. Doctors inserted a rod in his leg, and he was unable to work out at the NFL Scouting Combine. GM Ryan Pace said he might be limited during rookie minicamp.
The skinny: Jackson, who returned 11 punts for 253 yards and two touchdowns last season, might be the favorite to win the Bears’ job as a rookie. His ball skills — he had six interceptions as a junior — will help a defense that tied an NFL record for futility with 11 takeaways last year.
He says: “When I get the ball in my hand, I feel like I turn into a receiver.”
Ryan Pace says: “It was like, ‘Man, we’re going to kill two birds with one stone and get a good safety and a good punt returner.’ And it’s always good for me when I feel the excitement of our defensive coaches and the excitement of our special teams coaches and the excitement of our head coach.”
Jordan Morgan
Guard
Kutztown (Pennsylvania)
6-3, 309 pounds
Background: Morgan only started playing football during his senior year in high school and that was to meet graduation requirements. But his natural talent caught the attention of Division II Kutztown, which asked him to walk on. He turned into a decorated, four-year starter at left tackle at Kutztown. He was named the 2016 offensive athlete of the year in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. Morgan played for the Bears in the Senior Bowl. He also took part in the scouting combine.
The skinny: Morgan already is physically built for the NFL, but it won’t be at tackle. He’s a guard for the Bears. Morgan, though, is not considered a plug-and-play player. “Senior Bowl struggles clearly showed the need for a year of seasoning, though has upside to continue developing and work habits to fend for a starting job in Year 3,” longtime draft analyst Nolan Nawrocki wrote in his annual guide.
He says: “I have quick feet, and even if I find myself playing with bad technique at times I always manage to still be in solid position at least because of my solid footwork.”
Ryan Pace says: “An advantage of coaching the Senior Bowl was an intimate knowledge with this player. Another small-school player but I think that Senior Bowl experience really cemented it for us, the kind of player that he is. We’re excited about adding him to our offensive line.”