Analyzing every Bears free agent move

The Chicago Sun-Times’ Bears experts break down every free-agent move, and what they mean for the team:

March 9

The move: Bills cornerback Stephon Gilmore will sign with the Patriots, per ESPN. (9 a.m.)

Analysis: Gilmore was a top target — if not the main one — for a Bears defensive backfield that Ryan Pace admitted was desperate for playmakers.

Bears GM Ryan Pace vowed not to overpay in free agency. (AP)

March 8

The move: Bears free agent quarterback Brian Hoyer plans to sign with the 49ers.

Analysis: Hoyer was impressive last year, completing 134-of-200 passes and setting the Bears’ franchise records with a 98.0 passer rating and 67 percent completion mark. However, he went 1-4 as a starter and led the team to only six touchdown passes before breaking his arm in Green Bay.

Hoyer said his goodbyes at Halas Hall this week when it was clear a Bears deal was unlikely.

Hoyer will stabilize the 49ers’ quarterback position — heck, he’s the only one under contract — while the Bears seem destined for Mike Glennon, the Buccaneers backup, to at least bridge the gap to their next quarterback.

Glennon’s signing in no way precludes the Bears from drafting a quarterback. It would, unsurprisingly, signal the end of the Jay Cutler era in Chicago.

March 6

The move: The Bears re-signed tight end Daniel Brown to a one-year deal.

Analysis: Claimed off waivers from the Ravens midseason, Brown provided a rare reason to watch the Bears as they slogged to the end of the season. The converted receiver had 16 catches for 124 yards and a touchdown for the Bears, who desperately need tight ends to play behind Zach Miller. While they’re desperate for a solid blocker, Brown is made in the Miller mold — speedy and with a good nose for getting open.

The move: The Bears signed receiver Josh Bellamy, an exclusive rights free agent.

Analysis: Bellamy is probably the Bears’ best special teams player. Keeping him seemed like a no-brainer, even after his drops at receiver seemed to expose him as mostly a specialist. Bellamy had a career-high 282 receiving yards last year, but did drop a game-winning touchdown in the end zone.

The move: The Bears signed cornerback Bryce Callahan, an exclusive rights free agent.

Analysis: Callahan, who started 10 games last season, might be the most athletic person in the Bears’ locker room. (Only 5-10, he might be the Bears’ best dunker.) While coaches like how he uses his athleticism when forced to play outside, Callahan will — in an ideal world — compete with Cre’Von LeBlanc for the slot corner spot.

March 4

The move: The Bears re-signed quarterback Connor Shaw, an exclusive rights free agent.

Analysis: Claimed off waivers in early July, Shaw outperformed the Bears’ other quarterbacks during training camp before being sent to the hospital with a gruesome broken left leg in the third preseason game. He rehabbed at Halas Hall all year and figures to fight for the third quarterback job.

The move: The Bears re-signed exclusive rights free agent snapper Patrick Scales.

Analysis: Scales played every game last season and five the year before.