And then there were 3: Bears waive QB Connor Shaw

The Bears narrowed their quarterbacks room down to three players Tuesday, waiving Connor Shaw to make room for wide receiver Victor Cruz.

The team had spoken well of Shaw since acquiring him via waivers July 1. The South Carolina alum, who played for offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains in Cleveland after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2014, was the hottest quarterback in training camp last year. He suffered a grisly broken left leg in the team’s third preseason game against the Chiefs, though, and spent the season on injured reserve. Even then, though, Bears coaches said he had a future with the team.

With Shaw gone, the Bears have three quarterbacks: starter Mike Glennon, No. 2 overall pick Mitch Trubisky and veteran Mark Sanchez. The team was already hard-pressed to get enough snaps for the first two, meaning Shaw would have struggled to get the coaches’ attention. The Bears have said they planned to rework their practice schedule to give extra snaps to Glennon, who has thrown 11 passes since the end of the 2014 season, and Trubisky, who had only 13 college starts at North Carolina.

Cruz, with whom the Bears agreed to a deal Thursday, started 53 games in six years with the Giants.