Anderson hopes to win over dissed Cub fans, and rotation job

MESA, Ariz. – If you can’t beat them, join them?

Can you do that even after you call them “f—-g idiots”?

That’s what left-hander Brett Anderson is counting on as he hopes good health and a spot in the Cubs’ starting rotation will keep beer in Cubs’ fans cups and put the hefty, bearded lefty in their hearts.

When the Cubs signed the talented, but injury-prone Anderson to a one-year deal in January, he drew newfound scrutiny and ire on social media from fans for a tweet he sent out the night the Cubs clinched the National League pennant at Wrigley Field against his Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brett Anderson in a September game for the Dodgers.

Anderson said he was told fans threw beer on those seated in the Dodgers family seating section.

“I definitely took my family’s side,” he said.

The tweet: “Real classy cubs fans throwing beer in the Dodgers family section. Stay classy f—-g idiots.”

“Rightfully so, some of the Cubs fans were mad,” he said Monday after surviving an early morning bullpen.

“But I wasn’t calling out the whole stadium,” he said. “It wasn’t, `Screw you, Cubs fans.’ It was just the specific, whoever threw the beers on the family section. Everybody has their fans that are kind of rowdy and unruly and stuff. And that just happened to be the situation.

“You like those people on your side.”

Anderson, 29, has a lone, significant goal for making that happen: Stay healthy.

The former second-round draft pick and highly ranked pitching prospect has only two full, healthy seasons in eight overall in the big leagues – with five at under 84 innings pitched.

Tommy John surgery, a broken finger, strained oblique and two back surgeries for herniated disks have derailed massive chunks of his career. He made only three starts for the Dodgers last year after his most recent back surgery.

The year before that he was 10-9 with a 3.69 ERA in 31 starts for the Dodgers.

“I like my chances if I’m healthy,” Anderson said.

He enters camp healthy and feeling strong, he said, as he enters a fifth-starter job competition against left-hander Mike Montgomery.

Anderson was signed for $3.5 million, but the contract is loaded with incentives that could push the total to $10 million.

That would be just one of the benefits for him of staying healthy and performing well.

“I played in Oakland, and they had some of the rowdiest fans,” he said. “And in the playoffs, it seemed like the Black Hole for the Raiders games were in Oakland. You obviously like the fans that are on your side.”

Beer throwing aside, he said he has been impressed with the size and volume of the Wrigley Field crowds.

“Visiting there, it’s a fun crowd to play [in front of], because it’s so intimate a setting,” he said. “It feels like they’re right on top of you, and it’s so loud.”

All the better to make their intentions known and to better locate their beer pitches?

“It’ll be fun to have those people on your side,” he said.