Anderson to honor slain friend’s nickname on Players Weekend

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is seen in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Saturday, April 29,2017, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

When the White Sox selected nicknames for the back of their uniforms for the newly created Players Weekend Aug. 25-27, shortstop Tim Anderson knew right away.

He would go with “B Moss,” to honor his close friend who died tragically in in May.

“When I first heard about it that was the first thing that came to mind,’’ Anderson said, “that I would pay tribute to him. He motivates me and he’s who I play the game for.’’

Branden Moss, 23, was shot and killed outside a bar in Tuscaloosa, Ala., after he came to the assistance of someone who was being assaulted. It so affected Anderson that it likely affected his play. Three months later, Anderson is doing better, with the help of a counselor “to help me get it off my chest,” he said.

Before Wednesday, Anderson was 14-for-66 in his previous 18 games but he had hit safely in his last six, including four extra-base hits and three RBI. He still leads baseball with 22 errors but hadn’t made one in 18 games.

Anderson, 24, said putting his friend’s name on his back will help the ongoing healing process.

“It lets people know how much he meant to me,’’ Anderson said. “He was very special in my life. He kept me going — he was such a very happy person.’’

Most other players are going with their own nicknames on the colorful, youth-league inspired uniforms which will raise money for youth sports, including “YoYo” (Yoan Moncada) and “Mal Tiempo’’ (Jose Abreu), “El Jaliscience” (Miguel Gonzalez), “Szmydth” (Kevan Smith), “Dutch” (Derek Holland) and “Big Pelf” (Mike Pelfrey).

The Sox will be home against the Tigers for the promotion and will feature a black-and-red color scheme.

Players can also wear uniquely colored and designed hats, spikes and batting gloves etc. and shirts highlighting a charity or cause during pregame workouts and postgame interviews.

The toolbox

White Sox prospects were cited in Baseball America’s annual Best Tools survey completed in July:

Class AAA International League: Infielder Yoán Moncada (best batting prospect

and most exciting player), right-hander Zack Burdi (best fastball) and Willy García (best outfield arm).

Class AA Southern League: Right-hander Michael Kopech (best pitching prospect and best fastball) and left-hander Jordan Guerrero (best changeup).

Class A Carolina League: Outfielder Eloy Jiménez (best power prospect), catcher Zack Collins (best strike zone judgment), right-hander Alec Hansen (best fastball) and infielder Danny Mendick (best defensive second baseman).

Minor trade

The Sox acquired 29-year-old minor league right-hander Steve Johnson from the Orioles in exchange for cash considerations. Johnson,1-2 with a 5.30 ERA in 37 1/3 innings covering 19 games (five starts) with Class AAA Norfolk, will report to AAA Charlotte.

Select company

Thursday starter Carlos Rodon, who struck out 11 Red Sox while walking none in his last start, joined Chris Sale (five times) and Jake Peavy (twice) as the only Sox since 2012 to record 11-plus strikeouts with no walks in a game. Rodon (three times) and former teammate Sale (15) are the only AL lefties with three double-digit strikeout games.

Rodon (1-4, 4.66) will be opposed by Astros right-hander Brad Peacock (10-1, 3.20)