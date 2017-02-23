Anderson’s plate discipline will look better, Renteria said

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Tim Anderson is only 23 and not even a full season under his belt, but with so many more young prospects with high profiles moving about White Sox camp, he doesn’t seem like a kid any more.

It won’t be long before he gets talked about as a leader. After all, he figures to be one of the Sox top players, at the premium position of shortstop and with a productive bat and speed as well. And he’s getting more comfortable with his place in the clubhouse.

“I’m more a leader example, not a very talkative guy but I go out and play with a lot of energy, with my hair on fire,’’ Anderson said Thursday. “Hopefully they can follow my lead.’’

Anderson, who batted .283 with a .306 on-base percentage and nine homers in 99 games in 2016, said he is focusing on hitting the ball up the middle and taking it to the right side.

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 13: Tim Anderson #12 of the Chicago White Sox bunts against the Detroit Tigers during the twelfth inning to advance J.B. Shuck #20 (not pictured) to third base at U.S. Cellular Field on June 13, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago White Sox won 10-9 in twelve innings. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

“I feel like I stay through a lot of balls when I go that way,’’ he said. “Let that pull side just be reaction.’’

With 117 strikeouts and only 13 walks over 431 plate appearances, some would like to see more plate discipline. Manager Rick Renteria sees that coming.

“As he continues to show that he’s capable of striking the ball in the zone, he’s going to show better plate discipline,’’ Renteria said.

“As the season progressed he showed better plate discipline toward the end.

“It’s just a matter of time, more plate appearances, more at-bats. I think the story isn’t quite written yet in terms of Timmy Anderson and who he is as a hitter.’’

Trainer’s room

Todd Frazier’s left oblique was feeling better, Renteria said.

“He’s actually feeling good today,’’ Renteria said. “Those side issues, muscular issues, oblique issues, they could be a pain in the rear, but it depends on the severity of those types of injuries. Right now it’s just a mild soreness, so we’re not concerned about it too much.”

Rodon still taking it slow

Left-hander Carlos Rodon, easing into spring training with a lighter workload will throw long toss Friday, Renteria said. But he wasn’t saying when Rodon’s first bullpen session will be.

“I don’t want to give you specific date, but he feels good and he’ll be out there soon,’’ Renteria said.

“He’s extending and he feels good.’’

Witnessing history

White Sox first-round draft choice Zack Burdi, of Downers Grove, attended Mark Buehrle’s perfect game July 23, 2009 against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

Thanks to a family friend, Burdi watched it from the right-field suites.

“I just remember the atmosphere, not really knowing what was going on until the fourth or fifth inning,’’ said Burdi, who was 14 at the time. “You don’t really grasp how special the moment you’re in until that fifth, sixth, seventh, where everyone in the stadium can feel how much — there’s passion on the field but within the stands there’s so much want and energy for it to happen.’’

Former Devil Ray James Shields was also there, on the top step of the visitors dugout. He called Dewayne Wise’s perfecto-saving catch the best catch he has ever seen.

Still a mystery

Renteria still hasn’t named a starting pitcher for the Cactus League opener Saturday.

“Talk to me [Friday],’’ he said.