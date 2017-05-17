Angels defeat White Sox in 11

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Albert Pujols’ bases loaded single drove in the winning run and capped a two-run rally in the 11th inning against closer David Robertson, giving the Angels a 7-6 victory over the White Sox Tuesday night.

Tim Anderson had hit a tie-breaking home run in the 11th inning after the Sox rallied for three runs in the ninth to force extra innings.

Anderson, playing his first game in five days, connected against Yusmeiro Petit with two outs, for his third homer. Anderson had missed the Sox’ weekend series to attend a friend’s funeral and didn’t play in the Sox’ 5-3 loss to the Angels on Monday night.

David Robertson (2-1) pitched a scoreless 10th but gave up two runs in the 11th. Andrelton Simmons led off with a single and advanced to second on a passed ball by catcher Omar Narvaez. Robertston then fielded Danny Espinosa’s attempted sacrifice bunt and threw out Simmons at third, with help from third baseman Tyler Saladino’s acrobatic tag.

Avisail Garcia scores on a single by Todd Frazier under the tag of Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado, right, as home plate umpire Tripp Gibson watches during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) ORG XMIT: ANS117

But Martin Maldano blooped a single to center and Cameron Maybin collected his fifth hit on a fly ball that Anderson, racing toward left field, swiped at but couldn’t glove as the tying run scored.

After MikeTrout was walked intentionally to load the bases, Pujols hit one fairly deep, the ball caroming off a retreating Leury Garcia in center field. Had it been caught, it would have resulted in a game-ending sacrifice fly.

Trailing 5-2, the Sox pushed across three runs in the ninth against reliever David Hernandez to tie it, the first coming on Avisail Garcia’s RBI double off the right field wall and two of them on Todd Frazier’s chopper that bounced over Hernandez and rolled between first baseman Jefry Marte and second baseman Danny Espinosa and just barely onto the outfield grass. Garcia’s hand barely beat the tag from catcher Maldanado for the tying run.

Sox left-hander Derek Holland allowed three runs in six innings, two of them on Albert Pujols’ two-run single in the third for his 1,845th and 1,846th RBI, breaking a tie with Carl Yastrzemski for 13th on the all-time list. Cameron Maybin, who had four hits including two doubles in his first four at-bats, singled in a run in the fourth to put Holland behind 3-0.



Leury Garcia extended his hitting treak to nine when he singled in the sixth against Angels starter CJ Ramirez, and Yolmer Sanchez followed with a homer, cutting the Angels lead to 3-2.

After Holland exited, the Angels scored two in the seventh to widen their lead to 5-2, the damage inflicted against relievers Gregory Infante, Dan Jennings and Chris Beck. Leury Garcia threw out Pujols from center trying to score from second on Jefry Marte’s RBI single to end the inning, but not before pitching coach Don Cooper was ejected by umpire Tripp Gibson for arguing balls and strikes on a bases-loaded walk.