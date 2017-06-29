Ankle sprain could keep Cubs’ Kris Bryant out until at least next week

WASHINGTON — Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, the reigning National League MVP, could be sidelined until at least Tuesday because of the ankle sprain he suffered Wednesday night, manager Joe Maddon said Thursday.

The Cubs have not ruled out a 10-day disabled list stint.

Bryant, who was out of the lineup for the finale Thursday of a four-game series against the Nationals, said he felt “a ton better” Thursday, and Maddon said he was encouraged after seeing Bryant move around.

But with an off day scheduled for Monday, the team appears likely to shut down Bryant at least through the weekend series at Cincinnati.

“I would think that’s what it’s going to be,” Maddon said. “When you sprain your ankle, it doesn’t just get better overnight. By the weekend we’ll obviously know a lot more.”

Bryant rolled the right ankle when he slipped over third base after catching a drifting foul popup in the fifth inning Wednesday night. He left the game with help from two trainers. It was still visibly swollen Thursday.

“It shouldn’t be too long; I don’t think it should be,” said Bryant, who said he felt “very relieved” it wasn’t worse.

“I’ve had so many rolled ankles. Last year I did it to the same ankle,” he said. “I kind of know what to expect with it. It’s definitely not even close to the worst that I’ve ever had.”

Bryant’s replacement at third base Thursday, rookie Jeimer Candelario, delivered his first big-league home run in the seventh to put the Cubs ahead 2-1.

If Bryant ends up on the DL, the move could be made retroactive by as many as three days.

Such a move could coincide with the return from the DL of World Series MVP Ben Zobrist, the switch-hitter, who has been sidelined with a sore left wrist the past two weeks.

Zobrist, who experienced pain batting right-handed, was scheduled to start a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday with Class AA Tennessee. Barring a setback, he could return to the lineup by Tuesday’s opener of a two-game series at home against the Rays.

One byproduct of Bryant’s absence from the lineup was that Anthony Rizzo was dropped from the leadoff spot to the No. 3 spot in the order.

“Without KB in the lineup, it looked kind of weird doing all that,” Maddon said. “I just tried to put [Rizzo] more in the middle of the action.”

