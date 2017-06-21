Annual ‘NBA Mock Draft Surely To Go Wrong By Pick No. 2’

It can’t be business as usual for the Bulls front office with this year’s NBA Draft, can it?

Barring a Jimmy Butler mega-trade, Gar Forman and John Paxson own pick No. 16 in the first round, and promised that athleticism – or lack thereof with this roster – would finally be addressed.

Then again, Gar/Pax promise a lot of things, and seldom have they delivered.

Let’s hope that the Michael Reinsdorf influence is real, and the days of making the “safe’’ pick fall to the wayside.

So here it is, the annual “NBA Mock Draft Surely To Go Wrong By Pick No. 2’’

1. Philadelphia – Guard – Markelle Fultz – Washington – The 76ers love this guy, and wouldn’t have swapped picks with Boston if they didn’t. “Trust the process?’’ Just not the results.

2. Los Angeles Lakers – Guard – Lonzo Ball – UCLA – The Lakers have done their best to throw out some smokescreens, but the Big Baller Empire plays out best in Hollywood.

3. Boston – Forward – Josh Jackson – Kansas – Could this be where the Bulls jump in with a Butler trade? Stones check time for Gar/Pax.

4. Phoenix – Forward – Jayson Tatum – Duke – Maybe the most NBA-ready scorer in the draft, and gets to run with Devin Booker.

5. Sacramento – Guard – De’Aaron Fox – Kentucky – Speed, speed, and more speed, as the Kings get their point guard.

6. Orlando – Forward – Lauri Markkanen – Arizona – The Magic are a mess, and adding a stretch-4 is a quick way to start the clean-up.

7. Minnesota – Forward – Jonathan Isaac – Florida State – Thibs does it again, adding another solid young piece to a future powerhouse.

8. New York – Guard – Malik Monk – Kentucky – This pick makes sense, but it’s almost a guarantee that Phil will screw it up.

9. Dallas – Guard – Frank Ntilikina – France – The Mavs and a highly-skilled Euro player? Perfect match.

10. Sacramento – Guard – Luke Kennard – Duke – The backcourt of the future is now set as the Kings grab their scorer.

11. Charlotte – Forward – Justin Jackson – North Carolina – Air Mike sees that Tar Heel powder blue and just can’t help himself.

12. Detroit – Guard – Donovan Mitchell – Louisville – Off-the-charts athleticism is too good to pass up, and his outside shot is coming.

13. Denver – Center – Zach Collins – Gonzaga – A potential rim protector who can also stretch the floor? Sign him up.

14. Miami – Forward – John Collins – Wake Forest – The Heat reportedly loved his workout, and add another frontcourt player.

15. Portland – Forward – Harry Giles – Duke – His knee injury history is a concern, but a huge upside if he’s healthy.

16. BULLS – Forward – OG Anunoby – Indiana – Knee surgery could keep him sidelined most of the season, but the upside is huge and it might be all about 2018 for the Bulls anyway.

17. Milwaukee – Center – Jarrett Allen – Texas – Another athlete that can run the floor, as the Bucks continue pushing forward in the East.

18. Indiana – Guard – Terrance Ferguson – Australia – Meet the guy that will be replacing the soon-to-be departed Paul George.

19. Atlanta – Center – Justin Patton – Creighton – Raw, but teams love his ceiling. Dwight Howard, who?

20. Portland – Forward – TJ Leaf – UCLA – Want to compete with Golden State? Better add shooters.

21. Oklahoma City – Forward – Edrice Adebayo – Kentucky – The Thunder add another big man to help rebound all of Russell Westbrook’s misses.

22. Brooklyn – Forward – Ike Anigbogu – UCLA – The defense is there, but the offense is miles behind.

23. Toronto – Guard – Frank Mason – Kansas – Small, but hard-nosed, and the Raptors better have some insurance for Kyle Lowry’s possible departure.

24. Utah – Center – Anzejs Pasecniks – Latvia – A potential back-up for Rudy Gobert who gives a completely different look with his offense.

25. Orlando – Guard – Frank Jackson – Duke – A tweener, but a great athlete who can score the ball and attack the rim.

26. Portland – Isaiah Hartenstein – Germany – With three first-round picks, the big man allows the Blazers to stash him for another year overseas.

27. Los Angeles Lakers – Forward – Tyler Lydon – Syracuse – A stretch-4 who will give the Lakers more outside shooting.

28. Los Angeles Lakers – Center – Tony Bradley – North Carolina – Who doesn’t need a player with a 7-foot-4 wingspan on the roster?

29. San Antonio – Guard – Josh Hart – Villanova – A high-IQ player who does everything well. So basically the perfect Spurs player.

30. Utah – Forward – Semi Ojeleye – SMU – Athletic and a solid shooter, the Bulls hope he can slip their way in the second round.