Another big Illinois walleye, through the ice: Fish of the Week

Ray O’Donnell showed ice fishing in Will County has been productive with this impressive walleye. Doyle Tunnat at Chicago Bait and Tackle in Romeoville said it was caught on a large shiner.

Generally, I receive very few nominations for FOTW from ice fishermen. This winter is starting off with good send-ins. I hope they keep coming as the ice keeps building.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. The story part or fishing of the moment, such as this one, matters as much as the big fish part, generally.

Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).