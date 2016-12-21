Another big perch, signs of the time: Fish of the Week

Ricardo Cruz, who caught the Illinois-record whitefish this summer, shows he can catch big perch, too. The North Sider caught this one last Wednesday at Navy Pier.

BTW, I would love to run some Fish of the Week from ice fishing, but rarely get submissions. I do not know if it is the weather or what that explains the lack of such submissions.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. The story part or fishing of the moment, such as this one, matters as much as the big fish part, generally.

Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).