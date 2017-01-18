Another big pike, really big: Fish of the Week in Chicago fishing

Brian Pavlis caught and released a 40 1/2-inch northern pike from a Chicago harbor over the weekend, another sign of the building pike fishery on southern Lake Michigan.

The 19-year-old from Park Ridge, nominated by his uncle Ray LaMantia, was ice fishing with a minnow.

Good pike stories just keep coming.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. The story part or fishing of the moment, such as this one, matters as much as the big fish part, generally.

Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).